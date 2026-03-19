OPERATION MINCEMEAT To be Presented at Storyhouse This May

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West End and Broadway sensation Operation Mincemeat is heading for Storyhouse this spring as part of a major world tour. The musical will be staged at the Hunter Street venue from Monday, 4 May – Saturday, 9 May. Tickets cost from £31.50 for Storyhouse Members.

The year is 1943 and the Allied forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they've got a trick up their sleeve. Well not their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse.

Equal parts farce, thriller and spy caper, Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won us the Second World War.

Bursting at the seams with the kind of chaos you couldn't invent, the question is how did a dead body, a fake love letter and - of all people – Ian Fleming come together to wrong-foot Hitler?

Operation Mincemeat began as a tiny production at London's New Diorama Theatre in 2019 where it quickly gained a devoted following, going on to enjoy sold out runs at the Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios before it finally premiered in the West End in 2023, becoming the best-reviewed show in London theatreland history with an amazing 113 five-star reviews.

It is currently on its 18th extension in the West End where it is running at the Fortune Theatre until 20 February 2027.

Among its many accolades are the 2024 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, while original cast member Jak Malone, who comes from Wirral and trained at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, also won an Olivier, following it in 2025 with a Tony Award for his performance on Broadway.

The 2026 touring cast includes Christian Andrews, Seán Carey, Katy Ellis, Georgina Hagen, Charlotte Hanna-Williams, Jamie-Rose Monk, Jordan Pearson, Morgan Phillips and Holly Sumpton.

Operation Mincemeat is presented by Avalon in association with SpitLip. It has a book, music and lyrics by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts and is directed by Robert Hastie.