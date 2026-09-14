OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends UK Leg of World Tour

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Following 290,000 tickets sold and over 20 weeks of sold-out shows so far, the Tony and double Olivier Award-winning hit musical Operation Mincemeat has announced an extension to the UK leg of its world tour due to phenomenal demand.

The tour began with two sold-out weeks at the 1700-seater Lowry in Salford, playing to its largest audiences yet at the theatre that first encouraged Tony and Olivier Award-nominated writers SpitLip to create their extraordinary debut musical, and will culminate on the 28th November after 304 performances across its first leg.

Along the way, the tour has welcomed Joseph Kavanaugh, who has now seen the production over 100 times after winning one of five Golden Tickets issued to celebrate Operation Mincemeat selling its one millionth ticket earlier this year, giving him free, unlimited access to the musical anytime, anywhere in the world, for life.

The second leg kicks off in Dartford on the 23rd February 2027, touring for 36 weeks and taking in new destinations including Belfast and Dublin, as well as Liverpool, Blackpool and Leicester and more, alongside a return to the Lowry for two weeks.

The news comes as the world tour continues its global journey, with the North American leg launching on the 20th September at the Providence Performing Arts Center, Rhode Island, before travelling on to Australia, China, Mexico and New Zealand, spanning four continents. Alongside the world tour, Operation Mincemeat continues its West End run at the Fortune Theatre, with its recently announced 19th extension taking the production through to 29th May 2027 and into its fifth year, while the Broadway production at the Golden Theatre, following its 10th extension announced today through to 14th March 2027, enters its third year.

Tickets for the UK leg extension go on pre-sale at 10am on Wednesday 23rd September with general sale starting at 10am on Friday 25th September.

About Operation Mincemeat

The year is 1943 and we're losing the war. Luckily, we're about to gamble all our futures on a stolen corpse. Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won the Allies World War II. The question is, how did a well dressed corpse wrong-foot Hitler?

Operation Mincemeat began as a tiny (and tiny-budgeted) production at the London Fringe New Diorama Theatre in 2019. The show quickly gained a devoted following, spurring sold-out runs at venues including Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios. It finally premiered in the West End on 9th May 2023 at the Fortune Theatre, where it won the Olivier and WhatsOnstage Awards for 'Best New Musical', alongside garnering 181 five-star reviews and counting, and has become the 'Best reviewed show in West End history'. Operation Mincemeat is written by Triple Tony Award nominees SpitLip (David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts) and directed by Deputy Artistic Director at The National Theatre Olivier Award nominated Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky's Edge, National Theatre - 2023 Best New Musical Olivier Award winner).

Since premiering at the 77-seater New Diorama Theatre in London in 2019, Operation Mincemeat has been nominated for 68 awards and won 24, including four for Best Musical from the Olivier Awards, WhatsOnStage Awards, BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards, and off-West End Awards. The Broadway production was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and won Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Operation Mincemeat is produced in the West End, on tour, and on Broadway by Avalon (in association with SpitLip). The show was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and also supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat.

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