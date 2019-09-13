ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Comes to Upstairs At The Gatehouse

Returning to the Gatehouse with another classic musical rarely seen in London, Mark Giesser steps back into the director's chair for his new production of Once Upon A Mattress, the first musical by Mary Rodgers, daughter of legendary musical composer Richard Rodgers. This adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's fairy-tale The Princess and the Pea opened on Broadway in 1959, where it was nominated for a Tony, and revived starring Sarah Jessica Parker in 1996.

Many moons ago, in a far-off place, begins a magical musical comedy journey into the world of Hans Christian Andersen's beloved story of the princess and the pea. But this isn't your usual fairy tale, and Princess Winifred isn't your usual fairy-tale princess. The kingdom in which she seeks her prince seethes with a very adult problem, which won't end until a very stubborn Queen Aggravain allows her son to marry. Alas, he is his mother's prince, and is any princess really good enough?

Starring Offie-nominee Beth Burrows as Princess Winifred, in her fourth collaboration with Mark Giesser (Strike Up the Band, The Lady With a Dog, Sirens of the Silver Screen), with the rest of the cast to be announced soon. Once Upon A Mattress will go on sale in late November/early December. Mark Giesser will also be returning to Upstairs at the Gatehouse in Autumn 2020 with Irving Berlin's Call Me Madam.





