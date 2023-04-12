OLIVER! Comes to Leeds Playhouse This Year

Audiences are invited to consider themselves at home with Leeds Playhouse this festive season 2023 as it stages Lionel Bart's magnificent musical masterpiece, Oliver!. Directed by Leeds Playhouse Artistic Director and Chief Executive, James Brining (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical, The Wizard of Oz), this cherished classic will take audiences on a spectacular journey through the streets of Victorian London from 27 November 2023 until 27 January 2024.

Lionel Bart's award-winning musical, adapted from Charles Dickens' timeless novel, features some of the most memorable characters and well-loved songs seen on stage, including 'Food, Glorious Food', 'Oom Pah-Pah', 'I'd Do Anything' and the angelic sounds of 'Where is Love?'.

Leeds Playhouse Artistic Director and Chief Executive, James Brining, said: "Oliver! is such an incredible story; an exciting adventure that has captivated generations through its journey from book, to film, to hit West End musical, and even as a search-for-a-star reality TV show. It's an epic, big-hearted, theatrical story which makes it a perfect choice for this year's large-scale winter show in our iconic Quarry Theatre.

"The Quarry winter show is a key moment in our year as a producing theatre, but also for our audiences. It's an opportunity for friends and family to gather, for schools to enjoy a festive treat and often the moment when young people are introduced to the theatre for the first time.

"Over the past few years, the Leeds City Region, like the Playhouse itself, has been going through a period of regeneration. We are proud to be amongst an incredible range of cultural and creative offerings that welcome thousands of visitors to the city each year. We're looking forward to a fine, fine life this festive season at Leeds Playhouse. Whether audiences are joining us for the first or 51st time, we're looking forward to welcoming them to our vibrant and culture-rich home."

Oliver! is a timeless rags to riches story. Born into a life of poverty and misfortune, orphaned Oliver is a small boy with a big heart. He sets out on a perilous journey from a desolate workhouse to the gloriously colourful streets of Victorian London in search of love and a place to call home. There he's befriended by the charming Artful Dodger and kindly Nancy before being drawn into Fagin's gang of young pickpockets where he comes under the terrifying gaze of dastardly Bill Sykes.

Full cast and creatives will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, people are invited to keep a close eye on Leeds Playhouse social media channels for details about open auditions for the children's company.

Relaxed and Dementia Friendly performances will also be available and a selection of digital resources, created by our award-winning Creative Engagement department, will be available free to all schools who book to see the production.

Families are at the heart of the theatre experience at Leeds Playhouse and the festive season offers theatrical delights that all families can enjoy. The theatre has child-friendly facilities, including a free creative play area, baby change and family toilets, highchairs and special catering options.

Oliver! plays in Leeds Playhouse's Quarry theatre from 27 November 2023 - 27 January 2024. Tickets are on sale to Leeds Playhouse's Priority Access, Playhouse Pass Members and Under 30 Scheme from 12 April, with tickets on general sale from 19 April.

An early bird ticket offer is in place where customers can take advantage of Â£10 off full price tickets from the top three price bands, Monday - Friday performances between 27 November - 8 December if booked before 30 April 2023.