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OH ZEUS! to Bring Le Navet Bete Back to The Dukes in September

The trio behind DRACULA: THE BLOODY TRUTH and KING ARTHUR debuts an original story set in Ancient Greece.

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OH ZEUS! to Bring Le Navet Bete Back to The Dukes in September

 Le Navet Bete (comprised of Al Dunn, Nick Bunt and Matt Freeman) will return to Lancaster - and they're bringing another historical caper! The beloved comedy troupe have been touring the UK since 2008 with shows such as Dracula: The Bloody Truth, Treasure Island, and King Arthur. Now, they're venturing into the world of the Greek gods. Performances will run September 15th-19th. 

With their first ever original story (starring some familiar names in Greek mythology), Le Navet Bete continue their tradition of classic comedy in the style of Fawlty Towers, Monty Python, Bottom, and The Play That Goes Wrong. Set in a holiday hotel in Ancient Greece, the goddess Hebe is getting ready for her wedding to mortal man Gregg - but her disgruntled father, Zeus, is determined to throw a lightning bolt in the works!

Starring three actors playing 40+ characters, this feel-good show is a non-stop romp, full of physical comedy and more jokes than you can shake a sceptre at. The cast race through 39 costumes and a staggering 84 costume changes as they hurtle between gods, mortals and monsters at breakneck speed.

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