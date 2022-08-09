OH! SUBURBIA! Returns To The Hope Theatre In Autumn!

After summer performances were curtailed due to the performer's untimely case of Covid-19, The Hope Theatre has invited Oh! Suburbia! back to open the Autumn season and finish its run.

Multi-award winning performer/raconteur/musician Bob Karper's rollicking number-packed show full of surprising, funny, intriguing stories, songs and film received popular acclaim from audience and critics alike, and has been nominated for a Standing Ovation Award by Pub Theatres Magazine.

Bob plays accordion, ukulele, piano and trombone while at the same time narrating tales hilarious & profound, tongue-in-cheek & true, gathered from a childhood in the quiet, quintessential Midwest American suburb Palos Heights:

"Just as everyone in this audience has their own rich lives full of victories and tragedies, love, death and outdoor cooking, the same holds true for The Suburbs. Wherever you find people, you find all the copious variety that life unfolds..."

OH! SUBURBIA! is a solo show from the winner of the Herald Angel, Empty Space/Live Theatre New Writing and Anti-Fest Best of the Best awards.

Perrformances run 17th - 25th JUNE (TUESDAY - SATURDAY), 19:45 at The Hope Theatre, 207 Upper Street, London, N1 1R.