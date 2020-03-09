Nuffield Southampton Theatres Has Released Upcoming Schedule

This season and beyond Nuffield Southampton Theatres will welcome some of the country's leading theatre makers to the stage to present family-friendly productions.

On 14 and 15 March TouchedTheatre present Little Monster at NST City and NST Campus. A delightful puppet-filled adventure for children aged 3-6, this exciting story explores friendship and difference using live songs and unique, loveable puppets.

On 21 and 22 March meet a family of zany Eggs on Legs, living in a lost pocket of the globe. A poetic, Dr Seuss world full of funny puppets and brilliant music, the show is guaranteed to make you roll around with laughter.

Direct from the West End, Cirque Berserk! comes to NST Campus 24-29 March. Combining contemporary circus style artistry with thrilling adrenaline fuelled stunt action, the production includes acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers and daredevil stuntmen. Perfect fun for the whole family.

This Easter half term Little Angel Theatre present The Slightly Annoying Elephant, 5-11 April. David Walliams' hilarious story is brought to life through delightful poetry and joyful storytelling.

This summer Giles Andreae and Guy Parker-Rees' bestselling book Giraffes Can't Dance comes to the stage, 12-13 August. A much-loved book for more than 20 years, the story's African jungle bursts to life with puppetry, songs, a company of five and, of course, plenty of dancing.

Running 21-23 August, Pirates Love Underpants is a summer treat for the whole family. Laugh-out-loud funny and full to the brim with energetic dancing, the production is a mischievous adventure for all.

To find out more about any of the shows listed, and to book tickets, visit nstheatres.co.uk or call 023 8067 1771.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You