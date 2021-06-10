Nottingham Playhouse and Lakeside Arts Announce Casting For THE TEMPEST

The full cast has been announced for Nottingham Playhouse and Lakeside Arts, University of Nottingham production of Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST, to be staged in the open-air of Nottingham's Playhouse Forecourt and at Lakeside Arts in Highfields Park this Summer. The production will also be touring to local schools from 28 June before the first public performance on 3 July.

Adapted and directed by Nottingham Playhouse Head of Participation Martin Berry, this al-fresco theatre experience will feature a cast of four Nottingham actors who will bring to life the mad-cap characters of Shakespeare's final play.

Charlotte East (Earthquakes in London - Bristol Old Vic, Her Naked Skin - Circomedia) will play Prospero/Stephano and other parts, recent graduate from Guildford Shool of Acting School Edward Watchman takes the roles of Caliban/Ferdinand/Sebastian and other parts, Peter Watts (Puss in Boots - Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Pericles Prince of Tyre - Idle Discourse / Gatehouse) features as Trinculo/Antonio and other parts and Josie White (Women of Troy - Arcola) will play Miranda/Alonso and other parts.

This action-packed 80 minute version of Shakespeare's most magical play uses just a few props and some speedy costume changes to tell the story of sorceress Prospero, who uses her powers to conjure an almighty storm to cause a shipwreck. The survivors are left deserted on a remote island... or so they think. However, they soon discover that an enchanting world of fairies and mythical beasts awaits them, in this tale of feuding families, unsettled scores and falling in love.

Martin Berry, Head of Participation at Nottingham Playhouse, says:

"We are all thrilled to be bringing Shakespeare's last brilliant play to life. After a lifetime writing many of the greatest plays of all time, Shakespeare saved some of his best characters, scenes and poetry for The Tempest. Playing outdoors is perfect for this compelling tale of enchantment, love and revenge and we all feel very fortunate and excited to be able to share this magical tale with Nottingham audiences."

Shona Powell, Director at Lakeside Arts, says:

It's so good to be working in partnership with Nottingham Playhouse on this fabulous adaptation of the Tempest which builds on Lakeside's commitment to creating, promoting and presenting great work for children and family audiences. We look forward to hosting the outdoor shows in our lovely parkland setting with the lake nearby and close to Elpida Hadzi-Vasileva's magical sculptures.

Tickets and further information: https://nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/events/the-tempest/