Northern Ballet Announces Autumn 2023 Tour of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Performances will run between 4 October and 25 November before coming to Leeds Grand Theatre in June 2024.

Jan. 18, 2023  
This autumn will see the revival of two of Northern Ballet's beloved shows Beauty & the Beast and The Nutcracker.

Beauty & the Beast, an enchanting reimagining of the classic fairytale, will tour to Nottingham Theatre Royal, Newcastle Theatre Royal and Norwich Theatre Royal between 4 October and 25 November before coming to Leeds Grand Theatre in June 2024. The festive favourite The Nutcracker will then be exclusively performed in the Company's hometown of Leeds from 29 November to 10 December. Further programming for 23-24 will be announced this Spring.

Beauty & the Beast, last performed in 2016, tells the story of Beauty who selflessly leaves her family to live with a Beast in his castle after he threatens her father. As time goes by, she grows strangely fond of her host, who hides an extraordinary secret...a curse that only be broken by true love.

Audiences will be transported to a magical world of colour, inhabited by fairies, goblins and sprites, with elaborate mirrored sets by Duncan Hayler and haute couture-style costumes designed by Choreographer and Director David Nixon CBE. The show will be accompanied by an infectious score of classic music from the likes of Bizet and Debussy, played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

Also choreographed by David Nixon CBE, and set to Tchaikovsky's infamous music, The Nutcracker provides the ultimate festive entertainment for all ages.

In the midst of a festive party, as the fire crackles and the pile of presents grows ever higher, Clara is caught up in the warmth and excitement of Christmas and becomes enthralled by her new Nutcracker doll. But, as the clock strikes midnight, the Nutcracker proves to be no ordinary toy.

After saving her Nutcracker from the wily Mouse King, Clara is whisked away on the magical journey of a lifetime through a winter wonderland of dancing snowflakes and the famous Sugar Plum Fairy.

For more information, on-sale dates and booking details for performances see northernballet.com/whatson.

﻿Northern Ballet is holding audio-described performances and touch tours for visually-impaired patrons at each venue. For more information about additional events at the theatre, visit northernballet.com/accessible-performances

Tour Dates - Beauty & the Beast

Nottingham Theatre Royal

Wed 4 - Sat 7 Oct 2023

On sale 27 Jan 2023

Trch.co.uk

Newcastle Theatre Royal

Tue 7 - Sat 11 Oct 2023

On sale date to be announced

Theatreroyal.co.uk

Norwich Theatre Royal

Tue 21 - Sat 25 Nov 2023

On sale 27 Jan 2023

Norwichtheatre.org

Leeds Grand Theatre

Tue 4 - Sat 9 Jun 2024

On sale 25 Jan 2023

Leedsheritagetheatres.com

The Nutcracker

Leeds Grand Theatre

Wed 29 Nov - Sat 10 Dec 2023

On sale 25 Jan 2023

Leedsheritagetheatres.com



