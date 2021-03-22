Nikita Johal, Olivia Lallo, Aoife O'Dea and More Join BARROW AND IRELAND AND FRIENDS Fundraiser Concert

Performers have been announced for 'Barrow and Ireland and Friends'. This concert will include performances by: Nikita Johal, Lucy Ireland, Ben Barrow, Olivia Lallo, Evie Rose Lane, Joe Thompson-Oubari, Emily-Mae, Christian Lunn, Ethan Marescaux, Marina Tavolieri, Kyle Birch and Aoife O'Dea.

This is a concert showcasing the work of musical theatre writers and performers Ben Barrow and Lucy Ireland. Featuring exceptional performances by many of their friends, this concert will include songs written by Ben and Lucy, including past work and songs from their newest show "From Here, as well as a special performance by the duo.

The concert will stream online on the 9th, 10th and 11th April at 7:30PM and £5 tickets are available to buy now. Click here for tickets or head to www.redpianoproductions.co.uk.

All proceeds are going towards the upcoming production of Ben and Lucy's new song-cycle "From Here" which will be running later on in the year. They are also fundraising in support of this project and so if you want to support this project further, or you want to support but cannot make the concert, then please see their justgiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowd.../fromherebarrowandireland

Ben and Lucy have been writing together for years, after meeting on the actor-musician course at GSA. They graduated in 2019 and are due to make their professional debut's together in the upcoming UK and International Tour of Footloose.

Produced by Red Piano Productions, "From Here" is a contemporary song-cycle which explores whether we are driven more by the thought of a chance to start again or a fairy-tale ending to all of our stories - in our relationships, families, careers, and more. With four performers bringing to life the often musically-interwoven stories of several characters, we discover that constantly reaching for the end of one chapter, or the beginning of the next, may not always provide us with the results we expect...