Nigel Planer Will Perform at The Albany Theatre Coventry in September

British comedy legend, Nigel Planer brings his latest play to The Albany Theatre, Coventry this September. Nigel shot to fame by playing Neil, the unlucky hippy in the BBC comedy, The Young Ones alongside Rik Mayall and Ade Edmondson. Nigel then went on to star in the original casts of West End musicals such as We will Rock You, Wicked and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Nigel is also the winner of a BRIT award in addition to being nominated for Olivier and BAFTA awards.

His latest play is called All Above Board and will premiere in Merseyside in August and then tour the UK, coming to The Albany on 7th and 8th September. Nigel will be hosting a Q&A on Tuesday 7th September at 6pm ahead of the performance and this is open to all ticketholders for any of the three shows at The Albany. Audience members can ask Nigel about his time as Neil in The Young Ones, his West End career or how he beat Roland Rat and Mel Brooks to a BRIT Award!

All Above Board sees an unlikely bunch of modern-day do-gooders try to make the world a better place, but they lose the plot, their morals and even their clothes in all the best traditions of classic British farce. It guarantees lots of laughs.

Tickets for the show can be bought here and this includes entry to the Q&A with Nigel: https://www.albanytheatre.co.uk/shows/all-above-board/