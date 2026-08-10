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Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced that Nick Mulvey will perform on Sunday 27 September as part of the Live Music Week running from 22 September – 27 September 2026. He joins the previously announced Echo & The Bunnymen, Doves, Café del Mar Classical and Alfa Mist for a curated concert series celebrating the finest talent of today — from legendary icons to rising stars — set against the breathtaking backdrop of Regent's Park.

Nick Mulvey is a musician, composer and producer with his own label, Supernatural Records. His work pushes boundaries in songwriting and sound, in music both traditional and experimental, acoustic and electronic. With a unique path to success, Nick spent his early days studying Ethnomusicology in London, before becoming a founding member of the award-winning collective Portico Quartet. He left in 2011 to concentrate on his own material, and once solo, released the Mercury Prize shortlisted debut album First Mind, Wake Up Now, New Mythology, along with a number of EPs. His latest releases include Dark Harvest (Pt. 1) and Dark Harvest (Pt.2).

Nick is writing a new independent chapter in his story. For Dark Harvest, he reached out to some incredible collaborators to help him express his inner-most musings. Legendary producer Jimmy Hogarth (Amy Winehouse, Paolo Nutini), the boundary-pushing Leo Abrahams (Brian Eno, Jon Hopkins), and the globally renowned Parisi Brothers (Ed SHeeran, Fred Again), have all lent a hand in assisting Nick to actualise his intentions.

Tickets for Nick Mulvey go on artists pre-sale at 10am on Wednesday 12 August with general on sale at 10am on Friday 14 August. Tickets for Echo & The Bunnymen, Doves, Café del Mar Classical and Alfa Mist performances are on sale now.

More on Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Recent Articles Nick Mulvey Joins LIVE MUSIC WEEK at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

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