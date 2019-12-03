Nick Kroll Brings MIDDLE-AGED BOY To London

US comedy star Nick Kroll, the genius behind hit Netflix series Big Mouth, will be delighting UK audiences from 17th - 20th December when he brings his Middle-Aged Boy tour over the pond to London's Leicester Square Theatre.

It's his biggest stand-up tour ever with no outlandish characters to play. Just "comedy king" (Daily Mail) Nick armed with a mic and stories of growing up and how it isn't all the different to growing older.

Due to the phenomenal demand for tickets, his run has already been extended three times which is not surprising considering he is one of today's most sought-after creators in the world of film and television.

He co-created, wrote, produced and performed over 30 voices on the Emmy-Nominated Netflix animated series Big Mouth. The show was nominated for a 2019 Emmy award in the category of 'Outstanding Animated Program' as well as for a 2019 Annie Award. Kroll and the Big Mouth team recently announced their newest project for Netflix titled Human Resources where Kroll will serve as co-creator and executive producer.

Currently he is in MGM's animated box office hit, The Addams Family, where he voices 'Uncle Fester' starring opposite Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac. Upcoming, Kroll will star in Olympic Dreams alongside real-life Olympian, Alexi Pappas, a project filmed on location at the 2018 Winter Games and set for release in early 2020.

Other film and TV credits include Jeff Nichol's critically acclaimed Loving, Operation Finale, Uncle Drew, Adult Beginners, My Blind Brother, Knight Of Cups, Seth Rogen's Sausage Party, Sing and Secret Life Of Pets, I Love You Man, Date Night, Get Him To The Greek, and Dinner With Schmucks.

Kroll was the creative executive producer on his sketch show, The Kroll Show, which ran for three seasons on Comedy Central.

Website: www.nickkroll.com

Tickets: www.leicestersquaretheatre.com/





