Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Vic Theatre and Circus Company Upswing Will Produce Annual Programme Of Work Fusing Contemporary Circus With Theatre

Learn more about the programme highlights here!

Mar. 22, 2023  
New Vic Theatre and Circus Company Upswing Will Produce Annual Programme Of Work Fusing Contemporary Circus With Theatre

The New Vic and award-winning circus company Upswing will begin an annual programme of work fusing contemporary circus with theatre this year, as they develop their longstanding relationship aiming to push the boundaries of the combined artform.

Highlights from the first year of the programme will include:

· Site specific performances of Upswing's Circus Flavours for audiences and participants of Newcastle-under-Lyme and Stoke-on-Trent.

· A new production of the critically-acclaimed Astley's Astounding Adventures - one of the New Vic's most successful shows about 'father of the modern circus' Philip Astley.

· Two circus skills summer schools, widening access to cultural opportunities for communities, including young people at risk of exclusion.

The partnership programme, made possible as part of Arts Council England's National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) funding, will see the two organisations further develop their creative collaborations, which began in 2009 with Bryony Lavery's The Wicked Lady. Building on the work of the New Vic's Circus Past, Present and Future celebrations in 2018, this ambitious partnership aims to bring circus home - to Newcastle-under-Lyme, where Philip Astley, father of the modern circus was born - and widen access to a greater range of cultural opportunities through circus-theatre work, for audiences and participants in the local area and beyond.

New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins said: "Newcastle-under-Lyme is the place where the modern day circus was invented, by Philip Astley, and it's really rewarding that this year we can continue the work started in 2018, to truly celebrate the town's circus legacy, and artistically, bring circus home. Thanks to support from the Arts Council as part of our National Portfolio funding, the New Vic and Upswing can also develop our partnership further - looking for more ways to combine circus and theatre together, in ambitious ways. It feels like a really important moment for both us, for the industry, and for audiences!"

Upswing Artistic Director and New Vic Associate Director Vicki Dela Amedume MBE said: "Upswing have been working with the New Vic for 14 years on projects to fuse circus and theatre together, experimenting on productions to tell stories in extraordinary ways. I'm so excited that we are now able to develop this relationship further to create an annual programme of work that will allow us to be even more ambitious, more inventive, celebrating the skills and talents of circus artists through exciting new performance, engagement and professional development projects. I'm looking forward to reaching out to the communities of Newcastle-under-Lyme and Stoke-on-Trent and taking the artform back to the place where it all began."

Circus Flavours, Upswing's live circus showcase featuring Global Majority artists, is a unique celebration of the art of circus performance that allows audience members to witness a highly skilful and energetic circus spectacle before having the chance to 'have-a-go' themselves. Free performances will be open to audience members aged 7 and up and offer an opportunity to participate in an exciting experience from the award-winning contemporary circus company later this year. Audiences can find out more about Circus Flavours in Upswing's award-winning film at upswing.org.uk/circus-flavours/

Astley's Astounding Adventures, a new production of one of the New Vic's most ambitious shows in recent years, will bring the story of Philip Astley back to life this September and combines the directing talents of Theresa Heskins (Marvellous, New Vic and @sohoplace) and Vicki Dela Amedume MBE, who most recently collaborated together on the Olivier award-winning production, The Worst Witch. This spectacular show will also help shine a light on Newcastle-under-Lyme's 850th anniversary celebrations of when the local borough received its charter and aims to artistically magnify the town's circus legacy.

More information about both productions, and the circus skills summer school programme led by Upswing, will be announced shortly.

The ambitious programme of work will be an annual collaboration, beginning this year as part of the organisations' NPO funding.

Further details about Circus Flavours and Astley's Astounding Adventures, including details of how to secure tickets, will be available soon. For more information visit newvictheatre.org.uk.




Marchmont House Unveils 2023 Plans Photo
Marchmont House Unveils 2023 Plans
Coinciding with the launch of their new website, Marchmont House have unveiled the first events as part of their 2023 season.  The range of events on offer are designed to bring people together to celebrate creativity – this ethos lies at the very heart of all Marchmont’s endeavours, from its public events to its unique artist residencies and on-site studios.
Review: WISH YOU WERE DEAD (UK Tour), Theatre Royal Brighton Photo
Review: WISH YOU WERE DEAD (UK Tour), Theatre Royal Brighton
Aptly kicking off its UK Tour in James’ hometown – and that of his protagonist detective Roy Grace – this stage adaptation by Shaun McKenna is capably performed and authentically menacing in its simplicity, but a problem with pacing prevents it from fulfilling its full potential.
THE NEW ELECTRIC BALLROOM Comes to The Everyman Photo
THE NEW ELECTRIC BALLROOM Comes to The Everyman
Trapped in the memoires of their youthful nights at The New Electric Ballroom, sisters Breda and Clara reflect on lost love and what might have been. 
Aunty Donna Will Embark on UK Tour With The Magical Dead Cat Tour Photo
Aunty Donna Will Embark on UK Tour With 'The Magical Dead Cat Tour'
Following their critically acclaimed Netflix series, Australia's favourite absurdist sketch group, Aunty Donna, are bringing their first live tour to the UK and Ireland. It's their first visit to perform on these shores in well over five years, and their first ever UK tour.  Their trip will see them visit Glasgow, Dublin, Bath, Birmingham, London and Manchester.

More Hot Stories For You


THE NEW ELECTRIC BALLROOM Comes to The EverymanTHE NEW ELECTRIC BALLROOM Comes to The Everyman
March 21, 2023

Trapped in the memoires of their youthful nights at The New Electric Ballroom, sisters Breda and Clara reflect on lost love and what might have been. 
Aunty Donna Will Embark on UK Tour With 'The Magical Dead Cat Tour'Aunty Donna Will Embark on UK Tour With 'The Magical Dead Cat Tour'
March 21, 2023

Following their critically acclaimed Netflix series, Australia's favourite absurdist sketch group, Aunty Donna, are bringing their first live tour to the UK and Ireland. It's their first visit to perform on these shores in well over five years, and their first ever UK tour.  Their trip will see them visit Glasgow, Dublin, Bath, Birmingham, London and Manchester.
Photos: First Look at THEY DON'T PAY? WE WON'T PAY! at Mercury TheatrePhotos: First Look at THEY DON'T PAY? WE WON'T PAY! at Mercury Theatre
March 21, 2023

All new production photos have been released for Mercury Theatre's production of They Don't Pay? We Won't Pay! by Dario Fo and Franca Rame. Check out the photos here!
Tron Theatre Tron Theatre Welcomes Award Winning New Play Telling The Hidden Story Of Henrietta LacksTron Theatre Tron Theatre Welcomes Award Winning New Play Telling The Hidden Story Of Henrietta Lacks
March 21, 2023

Tron Theatre will welcome Family Tree by Mojisola Adebayo on its the world premiere tour. Directed by Matthew Xia, Artistic Director of Actors Touring Company, the play tells the extraordinary legacy of Henrietta Lacks, whose influence on modern-day medicine still reverberates today, yet her story has remained hidden until now.
Abel Selaocoe's Soundwalk for LEEDS 2023 opens next weekAbel Selaocoe's Soundwalk for LEEDS 2023 opens next week
March 21, 2023

As You Are, a soundwalk for Leeds written for Opera North by South African-born composer and cellist Abel Selaocoe will open on Thursday 30 March as part of LEEDS 2023 Year of Culture.
share