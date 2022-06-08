New Vic Theatre Announces Autumn Season, Including MARVELLOUS; TOM, DICK, AND HARRY; and More!

As Staffordshire's New Vic prepare to open the world premiere production of brand new play Tom, Dick and Harry this week, ahead of its transfer to London's Alexandra Palace, the theatre today announces its autumn season, which includes the return of their critically-acclaimed production of Marvellous alongside one of their best-loved Christmas shows, Alice In Wonderland.

New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins said: "In my 15 years of making theatre at the New Vic, Marvellous has stood out as one of the most joyful productions I've worked on, so I'm really pleased the show is back by popular demand this autumn to put a spring in everyone's step. It will also be very special revisiting one of my favourite classic tales, Alice in Wonderland, this Christmas, particularly as the theatre celebrates its 60th anniversary of theatre making in-the-round. It'll be a truly magical experience for everyone, young and old, to share."

Opening on Friday 10 June, Tom, Dick and Harry sees a legendary escape story get the New Vic treatment as Artistic Director Theresa Heskins (Olivier award-winning The Worst Witch) directs this new play about the daring escape attempt from Stalag Luft III in World War II. A co-production with Kenny Wax Productions (Six The Musical, The Play That Goes Wrong), the show will transfer to London's Alexandra Palace following it's run at the New Vic.

Back by popular demand, Marvellous, the joyful, entertaining, funny play about the life of Neil 'Nello' Baldwin will return to the in-the-round stage in September. The show will reunite the original cast and offer audiences another chance to discover this critically acclaimed production,

The theatre then stage one of their best-loved Christmas shows to close their 60th anniversary celebrations. Alice in Wonderland will take to the stage from Saturday 18 November to Saturday 28 January. Adapted and directed by New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins, Alice In Wonderland will be created by the same team who brought their much-loved productions of The Snow Queen (UK Theatre Award Best Show for Children and Young People 2017), Treasure Island and last year's Beauty and The Beast to life.

For further information about the New Vic's autumn season, visit newvictheatre.org.uk or call Box Office on 01782 717962.