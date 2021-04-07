New UK Musicals and Parkwood Theatres Present the WOrld Premiere of ORDINARY PEOPLE

New UK Musicals and Parkwood Theatres have announced the world premiere of new British musical ORDINARY PEOPLE.

Supported by funding from the Farnham Maltings Our Town Project, ORDINARY PEOPLE will be a truly unique musical experience that takes real life stories from the lives of the people of Maidstone in Kent and turns them into a truly British musical. At its heart the show explores the idea that there is nothing ordinary about ordinary people.

The musical, being written by multi-award winning UK Composer & Lyricist Darren Clark (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Wicker Husband), will premiere at Maidstone's Hazlitt Theatre in Summer 2021 with four in-person initial performances between the 29th - 31st July. The Hazlitt was recently saved from closure during the pandemic by a successful public campaign to keep the theatre running and the show is intended to be part of the celebration of the importance of the culture in the region.

Composer and Lyricist Clark said, "It's been a really difficult year for so many people throughout the UK and across the world. We hope that this musical will give the people the opportunity to celebrate their lives and see their own stories up on the beautiful Hazlitt Theatre stage. We want this to be a show that explores the extraordinary nature of our everyday lives and reveals that all of us have a story that's worth telling."

Director Jenny Longley said, "This exciting performance will include a cast of professional actor musicians, the Hazlitt Youth Theatre, THe Hazlitt Dance Company and The Hazlitt Choir and will celebrate Maidstone's place as a hub of culture in the South East of England. While the show will be based on local stories, we hope that people from all over the UK will be able to relate to the everyday struggles and joys that we'll be presenting."

The people of Maidstone and its surrounding area will have the opportunity to share their stories by applying through the show website. The deadline for submitting stories is the 30th April 2021. Selected applicants will then be invited to be interviewed by the creative team.

For more information and to apply to have one of your real life stories performed at The Hazlitt Theatre please visit: www.ordinarypeoplemusical.co.uk

All tickets are on sale now HERE.

Further members of the creative team and cast to be announced.