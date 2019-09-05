New Shows On Sale At Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Today, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre announced six brand new shows for 2020, which are now on sale to Friends Of The Grand.

Start 2020 in spectacular style with NEW YEAR VIENNESE STRAUSS GALA on Sunday 19 January. Performed by the 33 Piece British Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, this unmissable concert features Johann Strauss's great waltz, polka tunes including By The Beautiful Blue Danube and The Thunder and Lightning Polka, and a taste of his masterpiece Die Fledermaus. Join Fritz the waiter in his little café in old Vienna as he recalls the great composers and celebrities he and his family have served over the generations. Celebrating the glories of Strauss, Lehar and Viennese Operetta, this romantic night of music and melodies will live in the heart for ever.



BBC Radio's multi award-winning antidote to panel games returns to the stage in 2020 with its sell-out touring show I'M SORRY I HAVEN'T A CLUE on Monday 20 January. Join TV and comedy stars Tim Brooke-Taylor, Tony Hawks, Miles Jupp, John Finnemore, pianist Colin Sell and host Jack Dee for an unmissable evening of inspired nonsense from a dream team dubbed the "National Theatre of fun" Daily Telegraph



On Thursday 23 January, get out your flares and get ready for THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC - the international smash-hit tribute show that brings all of ABBA's number one hits to the stage in a production like no other. Record-breaking movies, smash-hit West End musicals, chart-topping albums and singles - ABBA's incredible legacy now lives on in concert with this all-new spectacular show, featuring Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Mamma Mia, Knowing Me, Knowing You, Gimme,Gimme, Gimme, The Winner Takes It All, Thank You for the Music and many more. Combining ABBA's unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes and dazzling performances of ABBA, this all-star cast will have you thanking them for the music again and again!



Having risen from humble beginnings to become one of the most successful touring shows in the UK, the renowned and highly popular TALON - THE BEST OF THE EAGLES soars into Wolverhampton Grand on Friday 24 January. Featuring a world class seven-piece band, the production brings new life to the Eagles' timeless back catalogue, with electric performances of hits including Hotel California, Take It Easy, One Of These Nights, Take It To The Limit, Desperado, Lyin' Eyes, Life In The Fast Lane and many more.



Following a hugely successful national tour last year, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here winner and famous football manager, Harry Redknapp is set to entertain audiences with tales of his football and TV career in his brand new show, AN AUDIENCE WITH HARRY REDKNAPP on Thursday 9 April. Packed full of stories from the football pitch to the Australian jungle, this fun-filled evening with a national treasure promises a feel-good night out for audiences of all ages.



Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Rachel are back, singing and dancing their way back into our hearts in the first UK tour of FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY on Tuesday 14 April. The hilarious off-Broadway and Las Vegas smash hit show lovingly lampoons the hugely popular TV sitcom. Taking place at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, it's a typical day - until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear! Don't miss this hilarious good-hearted romp through our favourite moments from the hit TV show in an uncensored, hilarious, fast-paced, music-filled production.



Tickets for the new season of shows will be on sale exclusively to Friends Of The Grand from Friday 6 September 10am online and 12pm Box Office phones and counters. Public bookings open on Monday 9 September at 10am online and 12pm Box Office phones and counters.





