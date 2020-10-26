New Shows On Sale At The Belgrade Theatre

Socially distanced shows will be taking place throughout November and December.

Following the sell-out success of performances of Dr Blood's Old Travelling Show this October, audiences can now look forward to a wide range of live experiences at the Belgrade Theatre, with socially distanced shows taking place throughout November and December.

These events are now possible thanks to rigorous safety measures that have been put in place, including regular cleaning, contactless payment and e-ticketing. With Coventry now under Tier 2 restrictions, patrons are reminded that, while indoors, they must remain distanced from anyone outside their own household or support bubble. Visitors will also be required to wear face coverings inside the building except when seated.

On Fri 13 Nov, Kneehigh Theatre's David Mynne revisits a literary classic in a one-man retelling of Great Expectations, adapted for the stage by Andrew McPherson. Originally performed in 2013, this joyful and anarchic version of Charles Dickens' classic coming-of-age tale has toured extensively across the UK and abroad, receiving excellent reviews and a WILDFIRE Critics' Choice Award at Exeter's Ignite Festival.

Then on Sat 28 Nov, Yvan Silva brings live music back to the Belgrade with Crazy Little Thing Called Queen. Expect incredible vocal power and unforgettable showmanship in this electrifying tribute to one of the world's most iconic rock bands, guaranteed to get you rocking out to Queen's greatest hits.

Cult hit Solve-Along-A Murder She Wrote begins the festive season on Wed 2 Dec with a murder mystery only you can solve. Hosted by Murder She Wrote superfan Tim Benzie, this interactive screening of the classic episode "A Christmas Secret" invites audiences to take part in a race to solve the crime, as well as enjoying a Cabot Cove quiz, raffle and additional clips and biogs of the campy guest stars.

Stage and screen star Andrew Lancel keeps the Christmas spirit going on Sat 5 Dec with Jonathan Harvey's bittersweet comedy Swan Song. Directed by BAFTA winner Noreen Kershaw, this solo performance sets its scene in Liverpool during Christmas 1997, when the world is changing. Meanwhile, in the staff room of the school where he works, gay, 40-something English teacher Dave Titswell is discovering that not all change is welcome. Will a school trip to the Lake District help change things for the better, or will it make them decidedly worse?

Finally, as ever, the Belgrade will be wrapping up the festive period with two fantastic family shows. From 10-24 Dec, Imagine Theatre are back with Santa's Christmas Rescue, the latest production in their popular Santa series for 2-7-year-olds. Written by Iain Lauchlan, this live performance is filled with songs, laughter and interactive fun, including a chance to speak to Santa or Ellie the Elf via TV link, and to receive a Christmas gift.

Meanwhile, there'll be plenty of on-screen seasonal silliness to look forward to in Jack and the Beanstalk Online, streaming from 1-31 Dec. Choose between watching from the comfort of your home or visiting the Belgrade for screenings on selected dates as local favourites Iain Lauchlan and Craig Hollingsworth star in their first ever online pantomime.

Tickets for all of these shows are available to book now at www.belgrade.co.uk. Please note that box office phone lines are currently closed while staff continue to work remotely.

