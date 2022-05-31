New Season Announced at Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre

Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre have created four different covers for their July to December brochure to highlight the broad range of entertainment they have on offer over the next season.

Alan Cumming, Nicola Benedetti, Niteworks and Paulus - representing, theatre, classical music, contemporary music and comedy respectively - take it in turns as cover stars on the new season brochure which also contains sections on events, film, children & family shows, and workshops and classes.

In another departure for the new brochure, the Welcome from Horsecross Arts Chief Executive, Nick Williams has been translated into Gaelic in honour of the The Royal National Mòd Am Mòd Nàiseanta Rìoghail taking place in the Perth venues in October - the first time the city has hosted the event in 18 years.

Commenting on the novel approach to the new six-month programme, Nick Williams said:

"We have such a huge variety of shows coming up that it didn't seem right to give just one act the cover spot. Global acting sensation Alan Cumming, who performs in The National Theatre Scotland's production of Burn is the perfect choice to represent our exciting and varied theatre season; our classical audiences will love to know that Nicola Benedetti is returning to Perth Concert Hall with Scottish Chamber Orchestra as part of our packed classical programme; electronica band Niteworks reflect our interesting and eclectic music offering and top TV personality and straight-shooting comedian Paulus, who performs Looking For Me Friend, The Music of Victoria Wood is the face of another great comedy line-up."

Theatre

Once again, the theatre programme presents stars of the Scottish stage and beyond in a combination of visiting shows and home-produced productions. Globally celebrated Scottish actor and author Alan Cumming challenges the 'biscuit-tin' image of Rabbie Burns in his brand-new piece Burn; Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors from The Citizen's Theatre is full of slapstick humour and feel-good fun, and Liz Lochhead's un-P.C., rude-and-rhyming cut of Moliere's Tartuffe relocates the French classic to a Scottish living room in the 1940's. Don and his nephew Sandy set off on an unlikely road trip to conquer Clackmannanshire in Perth Theatre and Dundee Rep's rollicking new comedy DON QUIXOTE - Man of Clackmannanshire; there's a rare opportunity to see legendary West End musical Blood Brothers in Perth and the city's beloved panto Jack And The Beanstalk is this year's family festive treat.

Classical

From sumptuous operas to rousing orchestral concerts, intimate piano recitals and emerging artists, the classical season offers an enticing mix of new gems and familiar favourites. Highlights include operas The Marriage of Figaro by Opera Bohemia and Massenet's Thérèse by Scottish Opera. A compelling Perth Concert Series includes a world premiere of a new work by Sir James MacMillan performed by Nicola Benedetti and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra as well as concerts by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra. A series of celebrated international pianists make up a sparkling Perth Piano Sundays programme and the Lunchtime Concerts series serves up the usual tasty selection of bite-sized performances.

Music

On a musical note, American roots music fans can look forward to one-off Southern Fried gigs Scotland Sings Nanci Griffith performed by a top line-up of Scottish musicians, and Late & Southern Fried with Errol Linton and Katie Whittaker. There are much-anticipated performances from Leo Sayer, Ricky Ross, The Drifters, Jane McDonald and The Proclaimers. Local, Scottish and emerging acts to enjoy include The African Music Experience with Ccippo, The Shona Choir, Heal & Harrow with Rachel Newton and Lauren McColl, Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton, Ewan MacFarlane, James Grant and Niteworks. An impressive range of tribute shows include Fastlove - A Tribute to George Michael, The Simon and Garfunkel Story, Re-Take That, Manchester sing-off The Complete Stone Roses v. Definitely Oasis and Meat Loaf celebration Anything for Love.

Comedy

Well-known faces from the comedy circuit include Sarah Millican, Jim Smith, Craig Hill, Daniel Sloss, Jason Manford and Jerry Sadowitz. Serious comedy lovers won't want to miss MZA's Comedy Sneak Peeks!; hilarious all-star Edinburgh Fringe previews from a mix of emerging comedians. Lifelong Victoria Wood fan Paulus performs a funny and touching tribute to the national treasure in Looking For Me Friend, The Music of Victoria Wood.

Young people

Young people from P1 to S6 can explore drama and music with professional artists and musicians in two specially created Summer Schools and take part in regular weekly Perth Youth Theatre and Glee singing workshops. Building on the success of Perth Youth Theatre's 2022 production of Chaos, S1-6s will once again have the opportunity to perform on the Perth Theatre stage.

Much younger audiences can join loveable characters in The Polar Bears Go Go Go!, make friends with The Smartest Giant in Town, fly high with Cloudman and follow a young bird as it discovers the world in magical music theatre show BambinO.

The Royal National Mòd

Scotland's premier Gaelic festival The Royal National Mòd Am Mòd Nàiseanta Rìoghail returns to Perth for the first time in 18 years with a series of musical and dance competitions and a range of other performances in Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre. The full programme will be announced in July.

The new season brochure is available now to pick up from Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre.