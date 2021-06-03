New Play CLUEDO Based on the Classic Board Game to Tour the UK in 2022

Was it Miss Scarlet, with the revolver in the dining room, or was it Professor Plum, with the lead pipe in the library...?

Producers Joshua Andrews and Stuart Galbraith of Kilimanjaro Theatricals, in collaboration with their US producing partners Work Light Productions, Lively McCabe Entertainment & The Araca Group, are have announced that Cluedo, a new stage play based on the classic Hasbro detective board game loved by generations and the hit 1985 Paramount film CLUE, is to tour the UK between January and July 2022. Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, the play is written by Sandy Rustin with additional materials by Hunter Foster and Eric Price and for the UK production, Mark Bell. Tickets are on sale now from Cluedostageplay.com.

When Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs Peacock, Revered Green, Mrs. White and Colonel Mustard all arrive at a country house one dark and stormy evening, they are concerned to find they have all received the same mysterious invitation from Lord Boddy. What's clear is that they all have something to hide and the mystery and hysteria grows, as the inhabitants and guests of Boddy Manor start being killed, with a variety of familiar weapons, leaving everyone to wonder, who will be next! Casting will be announced soon.

This UK premiere production is directed by Mark Bell, director of the award winning The Play That Goes Wrong and A Comedy About A Bank Robbery and just like the game, it promises audiences of all ages a nostalgic, fun and thrilling evening of entertainment.

This hilarious spoof of a thriller, will keep you guessing right up to the finale as both the audience and actors onstage try to work out whodunnit.... with what... and where!!

Cluedo 2022 UK Tour Dates

W/C 24 January 2022 Bromley: Churchill Theatre - ON SALE

W/C 07 February 2022 Norwich: Theatre Royal - ON SALE

W/C 21 February 2022 Woking: New Ambassadors - ON SALE

W/C 28 February 2022 Nottingham: Theatre Royal - ON SALE

W/C 07 March 2022 Richmond: Richmond Theatre - ON SALE

W/C 14 March 2022 Coventry: Belgrade Theatre - ON SALE SOON

W/C 21 March 2022 Leeds: Grand Theatre - ON SALE SOON

W/C 04 April 2022 Cardiff: New Theatre - ON SALE

W/C 11 April 2022 Shrewsbury: Severn Theatre - ON SALE

W/C 25 April 2022 Bath: Theatre Royal - ON SALE SOON

W/C 02 May 2022 Birmingham: Alexandra Theatre - ON SALE

W/C 09 May 2022 Edinburgh: Kings Theatre - ON SALE

W/C 16 May 2022 Southampton: Mayflower - ON SALE

W/C 30 May 2022 Milton Keynes: Milton Keynes Theatre - ON SALE SOON

W/C 06 June 2022 Leicester: Curve Theatre - ON SALE SOON

W/C 13 June 2022 Brighton: Theatre Royal - ON SALE

W/C 20 June 2022 Malvern: Festival Theatre - ON SALE

W/C 26 June 2022 Salford: Lowry Theatre - ON SALE

W/C 04 July 2022 Glasgow: Theatre Royal - ON SALE

W/C 11 July 2022 Wolverhampton: Grand Theatre - ON SALE

W/C 25 July 2022 Belfast: Grand Opera House - ON SALE SOON

Creative Team

Director: Mark Bell

Movement: Anna Healey

Set & Costume Designer: David Farley

Lighting Designer: Warren Letton

Sound Designer: Jon Fiber

Information

Ticket prices: From £13

Website: Cluedostageplay.com

Twitter: @CluedoStagePlay

Instagram: @CluedoStagePlay

Facebook: /CluedoStagePlay