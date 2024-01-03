New Performances of Psychonaut Theatre's THE W.I.G. OF LIFE: A CONFERENCE Come to Applecart Arts

Performances run from 23rd-26th January.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Critics' Pick: Aliya Al-Hassan's Best Theatre of 2023 Photo 1 Critics' Pick: Aliya Al-Hassan's Best Theatre of 2023
Critics' Pick: Gary Naylor's Best of 2023 in Review Photo 2 Critics' Pick: Gary Naylor's Best of 2023 in Review
Robert McWhir Appointed Artistic Director of New West End Fringe Venue The Stage Door Thea Photo 3 Robert McWhir Appointed Artistic Director of New West End Fringe Venue The Stage Door Theatre
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW UK / West End Awards; Voting Ends 31 December! Photo 4 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW UK / West End Awards; Voting Ends 31 December!

New Performances of Psychonaut Theatre's THE W.I.G. OF LIFE: A CONFERENCE Come to Applecart Arts

Psychonaut Theatre has announced the return of their latest production The W.I.G of Life: A Conference. After performances at Camden People's Theatre and the Etcetera Theatre this summer, the interactive production will return for four more performances from the 23rd-26th January, giving four more audiences the chance to vote on whether biological life should be given another chance or not.

Set in a not-so-distant future where biological life is extinct, The W.I.G of Life is a witty and thought-provoking exploration of human history, from the neolithic to the present day. An absurd, laugh-out-loud investigation of humanity's impact through time, Psychonaut Theatre's newest production takes audiences on a journey through changing moral codes and futuristic visuals, utilizing a unique live-voting system to aid its exploration of themes such as climate change, collective responsibility and the rise of AI technologies.

Created and performed by company members Francesca Fatichenti, Christof Hofer and Arielle Zilkha, the piece blends dance, comedy, puppetry and TV into an innovative tour de force, inviting the audience to take part in a conference, confront their very own preconceptions about the current state of the world and ultimately, make the final decision on biological life.

The production will be presented as part of Applecart Arts' Springboard Festival, which runs from the 22nd January until the 18th February, and will celebrate some of the best talent in the UK at the moment. Tickets are now on sale and more information can be found here.

Show times: Tuesday 23rd January at 9:00pm, Wednesday 24th January at 7:00pm, Thursday 25th January at 9:00pm, Friday 26th January at 7:00pm




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Gecko Theatre Will Offer Schools Workshops as Part of the Thomas Wolsey 550 Project Photo
Gecko Theatre Will Offer Schools Workshops as Part of the Thomas Wolsey 550 Project

The award winning, Ipswich-based Gecko Theatre are working with the Thomas Wolsey 550 project to deliver schools workshops in the community.

2
Darlington Hippodrome Launches New Term of Youth Theatre and Youth Dance Classes Photo
Darlington Hippodrome Launches New Term of Youth Theatre and Youth Dance Classes

Designed to inspire and enable young individuals to explore their creativity, build confidence, and develop life-long skills, Darlington Hippodrome has launched a new lineup of Youth Theatre and Youth Dance classes. Learn more about the classes here!

3
Reading of the Play ME FOR YOU Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
Reading of the Play ME FOR YOU Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

The latest in a series of popular script-in-hand readings of new plays by up-and-coming writers, Rachel E Thorn’s Me for You will be performed at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre at the end of January.

4
New Leeds Exhibit Tells the Story of Northern Ballets ROMEO & JULIET Photo
New Leeds Exhibit Tells the Story of Northern Ballet's ROMEO & JULIET

Ahead of the ballet’s much-anticipated revival in March 2024, an exhibition at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Gallery, University of Leeds, brings together drawings, props, costumes and photographs from Northern Ballet's Romeo & Juliet.

More Hot Stories For You

New Performances of Psychonaut Theatre's THE W.I.G. OF LIFE: A CONFERENCE Come to Applecart ArtsNew Performances of Psychonaut Theatre's THE W.I.G. OF LIFE: A CONFERENCE Come to Applecart Arts
Gecko Theatre Will Offer Schools Workshops as Part of the Thomas Wolsey 550 ProjectGecko Theatre Will Offer Schools Workshops as Part of the Thomas Wolsey 550 Project
Darlington Hippodrome Launches New Term of Youth Theatre and Youth Dance ClassesDarlington Hippodrome Launches New Term of Youth Theatre and Youth Dance Classes
Reading of the Play ME FOR YOU Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph TheatreReading of the Play ME FOR YOU Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Videos

Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse Video
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Video
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter in UK Regional Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter
Richmond Theatre (2/29-3/02)
Kin in UK Regional Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/10-2/10)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in UK Regional Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
The Pavilion Theatre (9/22-9/22)
In Clay in UK Regional In Clay
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (3/13-4/07)
Ellen Kent: La Traviata in UK Regional Ellen Kent: La Traviata
Richmond Theatre (1/22-1/22)
Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly
Richmond Theatre (5/18-5/18)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You