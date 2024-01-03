New Performances of Psychonaut Theatre's THE W.I.G. OF LIFE: A CONFERENCE Come to Applecart Arts

Psychonaut Theatre has announced the return of their latest production The W.I.G of Life: A Conference. After performances at Camden People's Theatre and the Etcetera Theatre this summer, the interactive production will return for four more performances from the 23rd-26th January, giving four more audiences the chance to vote on whether biological life should be given another chance or not.

Set in a not-so-distant future where biological life is extinct, The W.I.G of Life is a witty and thought-provoking exploration of human history, from the neolithic to the present day. An absurd, laugh-out-loud investigation of humanity's impact through time, Psychonaut Theatre's newest production takes audiences on a journey through changing moral codes and futuristic visuals, utilizing a unique live-voting system to aid its exploration of themes such as climate change, collective responsibility and the rise of AI technologies.

Created and performed by company members Francesca Fatichenti, Christof Hofer and Arielle Zilkha, the piece blends dance, comedy, puppetry and TV into an innovative tour de force, inviting the audience to take part in a conference, confront their very own preconceptions about the current state of the world and ultimately, make the final decision on biological life.

The production will be presented as part of Applecart Arts' Springboard Festival, which runs from the 22nd January until the 18th February, and will celebrate some of the best talent in the UK at the moment. Tickets are now on sale and more information can be found here.

Show times: Tuesday 23rd January at 9:00pm, Wednesday 24th January at 7:00pm, Thursday 25th January at 9:00pm, Friday 26th January at 7:00pm