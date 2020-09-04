New Immersive Comedy Show THE REVELLERS SOCIETY Announced

The Revellers Society is playing 5th-8th November!

OSO Arts Centre presents the Revellers Society!

You are invited to tour each of their three rooms in exclusive groups of up to fifteen guests. In each of the spaces you will sit back, relax and be entertained by some of their wildest and most eccentric members. All of this will be socially distanced, with as much alcohol to rub on your hands as there is to quench your thirst!

Experience the paranormal peculiarities of explorer Gilbert Hayes and bombshell, Cissy Holliday. Marvel as song and dance duo Gleblii and Pavlonia evade the censor and skirt the edges of decency. And meet Aubrey Everett, a would-be star determined to make his big comeback whatever the cost to his dignity.

Modesty has no place at the Revellers Society, but style and sophistication do. Come make merry in this truly immersive theatrical comedy experience, but one thing: leave your expectations at the door...

Limited seats. Don't miss the show everyone's talking about!

Ian McFarlane

Director/Writer/Producer

Ian is a director and writer whose work spans plays, musicals, comedy, and film. As well as staging existing writing Ian has a vast amount of experience in creating new work; he has developed shows with Dame Gillian Lynne, Olivier Award Winning West End, and Broadway producer Tristan Baker, SONY and the Blackpool Grand Theatre, to name a few.

In 2019, Ian was commissioned by the Blackpool Grand Theatre, to write and direct their first in-house production, as part of their 125th birthday celebrations. The show was Around the World in 80's Days an adaptation Jules Verne's novel, with a score of 1980's chart hits.

Ian's other work as both directing & writing includes Betwixt! (Trafalgar Studios) The Three Musketeers: All For One & Every Man For Himself! (Kenton Theatre) Enchanted (Courtyard Theatre) Forever Oz (Assembly Theatre) Sleeping Beauty (Kenton Theatre) Jack & the Beanstalk, and Sleeping Beauty (Rhodes Arts Complex) Directing work includes Sherlock Holmes (Kenton Theatre) The Women (Hextable Theatre) Aladdin for QDOS Pantomimes (Hull New Theatre); Nine (The Albany) Peter Pan (Richmond Theatre) for First Family Entertainment; Peter Pan (Aylesbury Waterside Theatre) for First Family Entertainment and the UK Premier of Zombie Prom (Landor Theatre). Workshops include Romanoff & Juliet, The Night Before Christmas, Twist & Shout, The Hound of the Baskervilles (also writer) The Crucible and Drat! The Cat!

