New Festival Alty Fringe Brings Theatre Back To Manchester

The festival takes place Monday 23rd to Sunday 29th November.

Live Theatre returns to Manchester next month with a new Covid-Secure live arts event staged at the Altrincham Garrick Theatre.

The #AltyFringe will showcase the amazing talent from the Manchester region and beyond, with everything from live theatre, dance, comedy, and live music staged from Monday 23rd to Sunday 29th November.

Event Organiser Max Eden has been working with the Altrincham Garrick Theatre to bring live theatre and the arts back safely to the community by staging a week-long 'Fringe Style' series of events.

They have been working together to create a great re-introduction programme to theatre for the local community following its temporary closure earlier in the year; putting in place a number of Covid safety measures which include - reduced socially distanced capacity in the redesigned auditorium along with other safety measures in the foyers and other areas.

The aim of the series is to show theatre can return safely and offer a platform for artists to perform in front of a live audience once again.

Organiser Max Eden explains "With such an amazing abundance of talented artists and performers in the local region, I wanted to create a new platform for the arts and live entertainment which could be enjoyed safely.

"Working with the wonderful Altrincham Garrick Theatre; we've introduced a number of new Covid-Safety measures and reworked the venue's capacity to enable social distancing in the venue and make sure everyone can get back to enjoying performances at their local theatre and seeing their favourite local live entertainment safely, theatre is coming back, and I'm excited for a week of incredible performances!"

The first of 12 shows has been announced with local community festival, Hale Barns Carnival taking over the Saturday night slot, presenting festival favourites, Odyssey Live In Concert, with special guest Junior on Saturday 28th November, there will be two shows at 6pm & 9pm and tickets are on sale now!

Disco Superstars, Odyssey are set to perform an intimate show at the Altrincham Garrick Theatre with a show filled with all their biggest hits including 'Use it Up & Wear it Out', 'Native New Yorker', 'Inside Out' and the iconic disco anthem, 'Going Back to My Roots'.

They will be joined by special guest R&B star; Junior, who was one of the first British R&B artists to be successful in America with his incredible hit 'Mama Used to Say' which he'll be performing live alongside his other hits including the duet 'Another Step (Closer to You)' originally recorded with Kim Wilde.

The complete line up will be announced on Thursday, tickets for all shows including the Hale Barns Carnival concert will be available at www.altyfringe.co.uk

