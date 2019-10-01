New Exhibition Celebrates The Impact Of Female Voices On Worthing Museum And Art Gallery's Collection

Worthing Museum present a wonderful new exhibition Female Voices. Running from Saturday 19th October 2019 - Saturday 15th February 2020 in the Main Gallery the exhibition is a celebration of the impact women have had on the Museum and Art Gallery's work and collection.



The dominant perception of women throughout art history has so often been the subject of a work of art, rather than its creator. Asked to name artists from the twentieth century, it is probable that most people would be able to list a significant number of male artists. However, if asked to list their female counterparts, it is unlikely that many people could name more than just a small handful. Successful, and well known women such as Dame Laura Knight, Bridget Riley and Laura Ashley are examined here alongside lesser known artists like Katie Gliddon and Lily Blatherwick. Women of particular significance to Worthing Museum are also given a voice such as the first museum curator, Marian Frost.



Female Voices is a celebration of the contribution of female artists and designers whose work is included at Worthing Museum & Art Gallery, as well as the female curators and other pioneering women who have helped shape the collection, or left their legacy throughout the twentieth century and onwards. The exhibition revisits and reinterprets some of the better known artists and works from WMA's collection, as well as exploring many lesser known female voices.



The exhibition almost exclusively features fine art, costume and ephemera from the collections which have a noteable raison d'être associated with a female subject or creator.



Female Voices will be exhibited in WMA from Saturday 19th October 2019 - Saturday 15th February 2020, for more information visit worthingmuseum.co.uk.







