New Drive-In Cinema is Headed to Chester

Storyhouse and Chester Race Company have announced a brand-new partnership with the launch of a Drive-In cinema in Chester.

Moonlight Drive will take over venues across the city this summer, starting at the Race Company's Linenhall Car Park from 8 July. It will offer film fans a socially distanced drive-in experience from the comfort of their own cars.

The programme will include hit musicals Grease and Sister Act alongside 80s classic Back To The Future, Disney's Mary Poppins Returns and big screen favourite Jurassic Park.

Storyhouse have invested in a huge new 30ft 'Airscreen' to deliver the events. The films' audio will be broadcasted to cars FM radios.

This is the first time that the award-winning Storyhouse and long-standing Chester Race Company have collaborated on a project. Andrew Bentley CEO Storyhouse said:

We are delighted to be launching Moonlight Drive, which will alternate across the city with our open-air cinema Moonlight Flicks when that opens on 14th July. It's been a race against time to get the film and other licences in place after the government gave approval, these two events will hopefully cheer us all up this summer.

The government announced today a rescue package for the arts to help closed theatres, in reality we need to get back to work and preserve jobs, not go into hibernation. Storyhouse can't and won't be closing and Moonlight Drive is one of many initiatives we will be launching to try to assist our very real fight for survival. They will all be as fun as this one"

Chief Executive of Chester Race Company, Richard Thomas, said:

"We're pleased to be working in collaboration with Storyhouse, having agreed complimentary use of the Linenhall car park site to show a series of films this coming July. The car park is the ideal location within the city centre to facilitate an event of this kind, under current government guidelines and the schedule of films on offer ensures there is something for everyone.

"We hope that this is the beginning of partnership will benefit the community of Chester and the surrounding areas as we look to stage further collaborative events in the future."

Tickets are £33.50 per car (up to 2 people) for the first three rows and £29.50 for standard tickets. Films will be screened from 9.30pm. Storyhouse Members 10% off, sign up at storyhouse.com

There will also be pizza available to pre-order to be delivered to your car, as well as sweets and drinks.

New films and new venues will be announced across the summer.

Complimentary parking arrangements at Linenhall car park will remain unaffected for July, with the car remaining open to the public free of charge between the hours of 6am - 6pm. Last entry to the car park will be 5pm each day and cars must vacate after 6pm. Overnight parking will not be permitted during this time

To book visit http://www.moonlightflicks.co.uk/drive-in/

