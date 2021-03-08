New Dates and Casting Announced For C-O-N-T-A-C-T

Today Aria Entertainment and WEF Productions have announced that the critically-acclaimed UK premiere of C-o-n-t-a-c-t will run for six weeks from Tuesday 18 May - 29 June 2021 (as opposed to the previously announced dates of 19 January - 28 February 2020).

This immersive, two-hander outdoor performance featuring a captivating 3D sound design will run in partnership with The Lowry in two locations - Salford Quays and central Manchester for six weeks. The casting for the two locations is Charles Angiama, Chloe Gentles, Rachael Gill Davis and Cellan Scott.

The production has also been licenced to open further afield in Brussels, Rome and Sweden along with Toronto which will open in April, Ottawa, Vancouver and Brampton in Spring/Summer this year along with four other Canadian locations in discussion. Conversations are also underway for productions in New York, Chicago, Seattle, LA, San Diego, China, Dubai, Australia, South Africa and Germany too.

This innovative production opened to 4* reviews from The Guardian and the i, with The Times calling it "a tantalising vision of a new kind of theatre."

C-o-n-t-a-c-t brings together a creative team of international talent including Director Samuel Sené, Book by Eric Chantelauze, English adaptation by Quentin Bruno, Music and Sound Designer Cyril Barbessol and Associate Director Bronagh Lagan.

Originally created by Samuel Sené and Gabrielle Jourdain and premiering in France with French production company Musidrama last summer in a world where social distancing became the 'new normal', this timely story of a moving and unexpected encounter explores the themes of mental health and anxiety through the eyes of Sarah as she is approached by someone she believes to be a stranger. She discovers that he can hear her thoughts but how? Who is this man? Dive into her mind in this unique sensory and immersive new show and experience theatre like never before.

The show runs for 50 minutes without an interval and audiences download the audio from the app which is a completely new piece of technology synchronizing the spectators and actors, allowing the show to play with theatrical concepts and a new form of dramaturgy. Audiences of no more than 17 per show will purchase their tickets online and will then receive a link to download the app and exact location details.

The show complies with the safety and hygiene measures in place for businesses and the performing arts as set out by the government. This pedestrian performance is an outdoor promenade experience for small groups of up to 17 and adheres to strict social distancing between audience members. It is also an audio experience which involves no direct speaking of any actor in the play. Tickets can be purchased via The Lowry's website at www.thelowry.com.