New Dates Announced for Robert White's THE BRAND NEW TANK TOP TOUR

Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, comedian Robert White's second UK tour 'The Brand New Tank Top Tour' has now been rescheduled to take place between June and October 2021 with 13 dates announced throughout the UK. The tour kicks off at the Y Theatre in Leicester on Thursday 3 June. Please find the full rescheduled tour listings below.

Following on from the success of Britain's Got Talent 2018 and his debut comedy tour in 2019, the unique and hilarious musical comedian Robert White is hitting the road with a brand new show - 'The Brand New Tank Top Tour'.

'The Brand New Tank Top Tour' sees Robert White, that gay autistic keyboard-wielding comedian bring you his extraordinary musical stand-up in an all new laugh packed hour, but this time he has a little more edge, some quirky tales, a few personal revelations and a whole new set of tank tops! Robert is the only Aspergic, dyslexic, cross lateral, gay, quarter-Welsh, webbed-toed comedian on the circuit...probably. A regular at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe since 2010, his shows regularly impress critics and audiences alike. His appearance on Britain's Got Talent in 2018 helped to highlight

Robert's distinctive comedy genius and win the hearts of the judges and the nation as he made his way to the final. Known for his brilliant timing and anarchic performance style, Robert's chaotic stage presence, improvisational skills and quick delivery saw him first come to prominence when he won the Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2010. In 2019, Robert completed his first ever solo tour, The Tank Top Tour, which saw him perform to delighted audiences all over the country. His hilarious routines have also received over 6 million views on YouTube, winning him legions of fans across the UK and beyond.

Robert also makes regular TV and radio appearances including on ITV's Lorraine, Loose Women and BBC Radio 4 Extra.

www.robertwhitecomedy.com

ROBERT WHITE - RESCHEDULED 2021 TOUR DATES

June 2021:

Thur 3 June Leicester, Y Theatre 011625 57 066 www.leicesterymca.co.uk

Fri 4 June Camberley, Camberley Theatre 01276 707 600 www.camberleytheatre.co.uk

Mon 7 June Middlesbrough,Town Hall, Crypt 01642 729 729 www.middlesbroughtownhall.co.uk



July 2021:

Thur 22 July London, Bloomsbury Theatre 020 3108 1000 www.ucl.ac.uk/event-ticketing/booking

September 2021:

Fri 10 Sept Kettering, Arts Centre 01536 513 858 www.ketteringartscentre.com

Mon 20 Sept Southend, Palace Theatre 01702 351 135 www.southendtheatres.org.uk

Thur 23 Sept Huddersfield, LBT 01484 430 528 www.thelbt.org

Fri 24 Sept Chesterfield, Winding Wheel Ballroom 01246 345 222 www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

October 2021:

Thur 7 Oct

Lowestoft, Marina Theatre

01502 533 200

www.marinatheatre.co.uk

Sat 16 Oct

Chelmsford, Civic Theatre

01245 606 505

www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres

Fri 22 Oct

Birmingham, Old Rep

01213 599 444

www.oldreptheatre.co.uk

November 2021:

Sat 6th Nov

Caernarfon, Galeri Theatr

01286 685 222

www.galericaernarfon.com

Sat 13 Nov

Great Torrington, The Plough Arts Centre

01805 624 624

www.theploughartscentre.org.uk