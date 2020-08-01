New British Musical SAVING GRACE to Begin Workshops Next Week

An award-winning team are beginning readings and workshops of a brand new British musical next week.

Chris Passey, who co-wrote 'Stagey & Proud' and whose West End album Self Taught: Still Learning was best-seller at Dress Circle and #2 in the Amazon Broadway charts, joins forces with his chart-topping brother Nigel whose single 'Please Sit Down' reached #6 in the iTunes Singer/Songwriter Charts as well as climbing into the Official UK Top 200, to present a unique story about friendship, love and loss.

Nigel is an actor and musician in his own right with chart success around Europe as well as a brand-new debut album about to be released.

Joining the brothers, who recently wrote the music, lyrics and score to Brilliant Theatre Arts production of Beauty & the Beast at the Alban Arena, is Caitlin Plimmer who has written the book.

Caitlin Plimmer is an emerging writer and theatre performer. Performances whilst training include She. (Veža Theatre Company, The Showroom, Chichester & Yard Theatre) and Hell Hath No Fury (The Showroom, Chichester), both of which she co-wrote.

'Saving Grace' is a coming of age story of four friends who are impacted by a life-changing event. A heart-breaking story of love, resilience and friendship, this new British musical will make you hold your loved ones a little tighter.

Recognising the need for a fresh take in an uncertain world, they decided to ask people on social media to comment if they'd like to take part in the initial reading.

258 people responded to the advert with Chris later promising that every one of them will be invited to audition when the musical reaches the appropriate stage.

Chris said "I honestly didn't expect such a huge interest. We merely wanted to give some actors the opportunity to read a new musical and contribute to it. We were so thrilled with the talent that stepped forward. As a result, those cast will be credited in any future development and we look forward to receiving submissions for our later workshops.

'Saving Grace' will go through a development period before premiering at Edinburgh Fringe in 2021, should some semblance of normality have resumed"

The cast for the initial reading will be Lauren Lee, Adam Filipe, Charlie Booker and Erin Chalk.

