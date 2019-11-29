Nevill Holt Opera Announces New Managing Director

Nevill Holt Opera has announced that Annie Lydford is to take up the post of Managing Director of NHO in January, succeeding Rosenna East.

Artistic Director Nicholas Chalmers comments, We are delighted to welcome Annie Lydford as our new Managing Director. Her energy and enthusiasm for our work is infectious and I know that she will help our mission to present the highest quality opera for our audiences, support the work of our award-winning education programmes and promote our young professional artists.

He continues, She replaces Rosenna East, whose achievements for Nevill Holt are remarkable. Rosenna has been the most dedicated partner in our endeavours to promote Nevill Holt Opera as a venue for world-class opera. Her passion and drive have helped ensure the creation of our incredible new theatre and orchestral partnerships, as well as award winning projects like Noye's Fludde in 2017. We are so grateful to her for her hard work and wish her every success in her future pursuits.

Rosenna East has been in post at NHO since 2014, and departs to work alongside John Wilson in a new venture. Annie Lydford joins NHO from her current role as Director of Communications and Marketing at the Creative Industries Federation, and was previously Head of Communications at English National Opera.

Nevill Holt Opera continues to broaden its artistic reach in the 2020 season, and looks forward to partnering with Manchester Camerata for Verdi's La traviata. This new production, directed by Christopher Luscombe, will feature alongside Mozart's Don Giovanni, directed by Jack Furness, accompanied by Royal Northern Sinfonia.

General Booking for the 2020 season opens on Thursday 6th February, with tickets priced from £125. Further information available via www.nevillholtopera.co.uk.





