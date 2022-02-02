National Youth Dance Company Announces its 10th New Cohort to Work With Guest Artistic Director Alesandra Seutin

National Youth Dance Company (NYDC), the country's flagship company for young dancers, run by Sadler's Wells, has selected its 10th intake of dancers. The new cohort joins Guest Artistic Director Alesandra Seutin to work on a new piece created by Seutin for NYDC. The piece premieres at Dance City, Newcastle on Saturday 16 April 2022.

Recruiting the 10th cohort is a major milestone for NYDC, who have worked with world renowned Guest Artistic Directors since its inception in 2012 including Jasmin Vardimon, Akram Khan, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Michael Keegan Dolan, Damien Jalet, Sharon Eyal, Botis Seva, Russell Maliphant and Alesandra Seutin. More than 270 dancers have joined the company, with over 80% going onto further dance training or working professionally. NYDC alumni reflect on what it meant to be part of the company and how it has impacted their career today:

NYDC Alumni and Sadler's Wells Young Associate 2018-19 Ruby Portus said: "NYDC taught me how to step up to the individual responsibility you have within a dance company. It taught me how to work together not only on the good rehearsal days but also the tiring and challenging ones; how to help maintain good spirits in the group when we were knackered; when to be on full throttle and when take a step back; how to know when you need to put extra work in and then how best to do that; how to make sure you were fully prepared to come back to the creation/rehearsal process after long periods away and so much more. All of these skills helped me throughout my professional training and now in my freelance career as a dancer and choreographer. They are people skills, energy management skills, personal responsibility skills, all of which I believe are transferable to any profession!"

NYDC alumni and Hofesh Shechter company dancer Emma Farnell-Watson said: "In 2012 NYDC gave me the chance to form a relationship with Jamsin Vardimon and provided an invaluable insight into her work. Challenged and inspired not only physically but also artistically, I had a rich foundation to continue exploring from as I entered vocational training at London Contemporary Dance School and then into the industry working with Jasmin in a professional setting. NYDC gave me the vital skills of self-reflection and awareness to navigate through the industry. It emphasised the importance of community and relationships which I have taken with me through my career."

NYDC alumni and NYDC/ Learning and Engagement Coordinator Shakira Holder said: "Initially I thought i was going to be a forensic scientist, but my year in NYDC propelled me into the world of dance. I gained a wealth of confidence and knowledge, and since graduating from Northern School of Contemporary Dance, I have focused my career on community and engagement opportunities. NYDC paved my way for me in dance and now as NYDC coordinator, i hope to pave the way for others."

NYDC Alumni and Sadler's Wells Young Associate John-William Watson said: "NYDC was an environment like no other, a place for exploration and learning that was and still is unmatched I believe. Throughout my time at NYDC I learnt compassion and care, for others but also for myself. It taught me to listen to my mind and body, to listen to my interests and instincts which was beneficial as a teenager, but I would argue more so as an adult now. To be able to connect with what inspires me, what drives me and brings me joy, in life and art, is something that is invaluable as an artist now working in the field."

NYDC will celebrate a further milestone in 2023, which will mark the 10th anniversary of the company's first performance.

In October 2021, workshops took place across all regions of the country to select the 22 new members for the 2022 intake, which includes 4 dancers who took part in the Sadler's Wells x Candoco Dance Company Summer School in August 2021. These members join 11 returning dancers from last year's cohort, creating an impressive cohort of 33. A trailer featuring Alesandra and the new cohort can be found here.

The 22 new dancers for 2021/22 are:

Roshaan Asare, London

James Cale, Nottingham

Olivia Cheung, Suffolk

Simeon Corder, Hexham

Isabella Doick, Shoreham-By-Sea

Jess Dowdeswell, Coventry

Aimee Farrell, Brighton

Gabby Gano, Leeds

Seby Harry, London.

Lottie Hawkins, Dorking

Jade Himpleman, Norwich

Mads Jesson, Oxford

Jocelyn Johnson, Derbyshire

Josie Linscer, Brighton

Renée Miller-Reid, London

Adhya Shastry, Reading

Naomi Sonoiki, Braintree

Olivia J Stewart, London

Tekitha Traniece, Wakefield

Mahala Tucker, Manchester

Maddy Westhead, Cornwall

Lily White, Luton

The new intake joins the 11 returning dancers:

Ella Atkinson, Manchester

Jesse Baggett-Lahav , Ipswich

Ashur Cali, Leeds

Rory Clarke, Hampshire

Kian Crowley, Essex

Maya Donne, Lewes

Phoebe Dowglass, Goring-by-Sea

Skiye Nataliah Edmond, London

Harry Fayers, Marlow

Amari Webb-Martin, London

Genevieve Wright, Kings Lynn

Guest Artistic Director Alesandra Seutin continues in the role having led the previous 2020/21 cohort, who responded with great strength and innovation to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, embarking on virtual workshops and digital sessions to complete their residencies. Seutin and her team of artists from Vocab Dance worked together with the cohort to present Speak Volumes, which premiered at DanceEast in Ipswich on Tuesday 20 July 2021 before its London premiere at Sadler's Wells on Saturday 24 July. The work received much acclaim, and NYDC continued on a UK Tour to AMATA, Falmouth on Sunday 22 August and Bold Tendencies, London on Saturday 28 August.

During the dancers' time with NYDC, they are offered a unique insight into the dance profession, living and working closely together as a company, alongside NYDC staff and the artistic team. The experience in the company provides members with the necessary skills and techniques to find career opportunities and raise aspirations, self-esteem and confidence.

The dancers are mentored during three intensive residencies in school holidays to create and rehearse the new piece: Saturday 11 - Friday 17 December (Elmhurst Ballet School), Saturday 12 - Sunday 20 February (DanceEast), Saturday 2 - Sunday 10 April (Leeds City College) and Sunday 10 - Sunday 17 April (Dance City, Newcastle) ahead of the opening night at Dance City.