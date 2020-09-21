National Marine Aquarium Announces New October Dates For Dining At The Aquarium

Dates announced for October are: 3rd, 9th, 17th, 23rd, 24th and 30th.

The UK's largest aquarium, the National Marine Aquarium, is opening its doors for an exclusive after-hours dining experience. Visitors can dine in style in front of the aquarium's stunning, world class exhibits.

The aquarium has today announced dates for October, but are likely to sell out fast. The experience is once in a lifetime and the perfect background for a special celebration. Visitors can relax and dine amongst the amazing marine life, whilst enjoying a delicious four course meal and wine, and a glass of prosecco on arrival. Dates announced for October are: 3rd, 9th, 17th, 23rd, 24th and 30th.

Visitors will have the chance to explore the National Marine Aquarium's beautiful exhibits and marine life before being seated for dinner. Social distancing guidelines will of course be in place. Dinner will be served from 19:45pm with the aquarium closing around 10:00pm.

Dinner will be a stunning four course al a carte menu with a bottle of wine.

The menu changes every month but for October the following will be on offer:

Tomato & Basil Focaccia

Starters

Chicken, Apricot & Pancetta Terrine

Apple Chutney, Brioche

Wild Mushroom Arancini

Blue Cheese Mayonnaise and Rocket

Cumin Roasted Carrot & Beetroot Falafel

Rocket Pesto (GF)(VG)

Mains

Guinea Fowl

Chicken & Mushroom Jus, Fondant Potato. Hispi Cabbage (GF)

Tandoori Monkfish

Cauliflower, Fried Courgette, Pickled Onion & Coconut Sauce

King Oyster Mushroom,

Potato Gnocchi. Crispy Kale & Sage Butter Sauce (GF)(VG)

Dessert

Elderflower Cheesecake

Pink Gin Sorbet & Pickled Raspberries

Somerset Brie

Spiced Carrot Madeleines & Raisin Chutney

Chargrilled Pineapple

Coconut Sauce & Banana (VG)(GF)

This VIP dining experience is extremely limited with only 15 tables available for each event.

Roger Maslin, National Marine Aquarium CEO said of the initiative:

"Despite some of the continued Covid-related restrictions we are all under, our Dine at the Aquarium experience has proved extremely popular and we sold out all our summer slots. We are delighted to be announcing new dates for October and to be able continue to host our visitors at this exclusive and unforgettable event.

"We want to thank all our visitors for returning to the aquarium safely and respectfully and we are happy to be able to bring back so many of our fantastic staff to work at these unique events too."

There are limited tables available and in line with UK Government guidelines the largest table the aquarium can accommodate is a group of six from a maximum of two households.

Pre booking, payment & pre orders is required, along with notification of any dietary requirements.

To book and more information: https://www.national-aquarium.co.uk/events/dine-at-the-aquarium

