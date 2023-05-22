Nashville Bad Boys of Country Head to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Nashville Bad Boys of Country can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Friday 16 June.

Nashville Bad Boys of Country Head to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

With powerful vocals, stunning musicianship and harmonies, eight-piece band Nashville Bad Boys of Country have audiences on their feet stomping, singing and clapping along from the opening bar to the finale.


The band will be bringing their own 'Witherspoons' bar direct to the stage at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre on Friday 16 June, perfectly capturing the atmosphere of an evening of hoedown country music. The show features songs from country's biggest stars, both past and present, including Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Steve Earle, Kenny Rogers, John Denver, Carrie Underwood and many more.

With songs including Ring Of Fire, The Gambler, On The Road Again, Johnny Come Lately, If Teardrops Were Pennies and Calypso, this incredible celebration of country music is an unmissable night.

Nashville Bad Boys of Country can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Friday 16 June. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here





Recommended For You