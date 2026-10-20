NUTCRACKER to Open at London Coliseum with English National Ballet
Aaron S. Watkin and Arielle Smith choreograph the festive production, which will include accessible performances and behind-the-scenes workshops.
This Christmas, English National Ballet will bring its production of Nutcracker to the London Coliseum from Thursday 17 December 2026 - Saturday 9 January 2027.
Choreographed by Artistic Director Aaron S. Watkin and Olivier Award-winner Arielle Smith, this acclaimed version of Nutcracker takes audiences on a fantastical Christmas adventure as they join Clara on a journey of discovery.
Over 100 dancers and musicians bring Nutcracker to life. From the streets of Edwardian London, through a dazzling ice realm, to a grand celebration in honour of the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Land of Sweets and Delights.
Set to Tchaikovsky's iconic score performed live by English National Ballet Philharmonic and with spectacular sets and costumes designed by Dick Bird, every performance offers the chance to discover the joy of ballet this festive season.
As part of its commitment to opening up the possibilities of ballet to more people, a series of workshops, ballet classes, and behind the scenes tours will be held at the London Coliseum. The run will also feature accessible and inclusive events including an Audio Described Performance and Touch Tour on 19 December, a Relaxed Performance on 7 January and a Family Friendly Performance on 9 January.
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