NUTCRACKER to Open at London Coliseum with English National Ballet

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This Christmas, English National Ballet will bring its production of Nutcracker to the London Coliseum from Thursday 17 December 2026 - Saturday 9 January 2027.

Choreographed by Artistic Director Aaron S. Watkin and Olivier Award-winner Arielle Smith, this acclaimed version of Nutcracker takes audiences on a fantastical Christmas adventure as they join Clara on a journey of discovery.

Over 100 dancers and musicians bring Nutcracker to life. From the streets of Edwardian London, through a dazzling ice realm, to a grand celebration in honour of the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Land of Sweets and Delights.

Set to Tchaikovsky's iconic score performed live by English National Ballet Philharmonic and with spectacular sets and costumes designed by Dick Bird, every performance offers the chance to discover the joy of ballet this festive season.

As part of its commitment to opening up the possibilities of ballet to more people, a series of workshops, ballet classes, and behind the scenes tours will be held at the London Coliseum. The run will also feature accessible and inclusive events including an Audio Described Performance and Touch Tour on 19 December, a Relaxed Performance on 7 January and a Family Friendly Performance on 9 January.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 17 Hrs 16 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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