NO MAN'S LAND Comes to Worthing's Connaught Theatre

This October acclaimed touring company London Classic Theatre bring their production of Harold Pinter's No Man's Land to Worthing's Connaught Theatre, with performances on Tuesday 15 October at 7:30pm, and Wednesday 16 October at 2:30pm and 7:30pm.



A chance meeting between two elderly writers in a North London pub leads to an alcohol-fuelled night of reminiscences and verbal sparring.



Hirst, a wealthy recluse, invites Spooner, a down-at-heel poet, to his Hampstead townhouse for a nightcap. As the shadows lengthen and the whisky flows, their stories become more elaborate and improbable, until the arrival of two younger men forces events to take an unexpected turn.



In his most beguiling and atmospheric play, Pinter interweaves truth, language and memory to create a world of dark comedy and subtle power games.



Originally staged at the Old Vic, London in 1975, Peter Hall's iconic production of No Man's Land starred John Gielgud and Ralph Richardson.



Playwright, director, actor, poet and political activist, Harold Pinter was born on 10 October 1930 in East London. He wrote twenty-nine plays including The Caretaker, Old Times, Betrayal and The Homecoming. In 2005, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. He died on Christmas Eve 2008.



The production stars Nicholas Gasson as Spooner. Gasson has previously starred in other London Classic Theatre productions including The Caretaker, Someone Who'll Watch Over Me and Entertaining Mr Sloane. As well as numerous other theatre productions and television roles in EastEnders, Doctors and Merlin.



Briggs will be played by Graham O'Mara Who has previously starred in on stage in Romeo and Juliet, Punts, Wind in the Willows, and Alice among many others. With television roles including Friday Night Dinner, Sirens, Casualty, and Silent Witness.



While Moray Treadwell takes on the role of Hirst, have previously starred in London Classic Theatres Hysteria. As well as numerous Theatre productions Some Mother's do 'Ave 'Em, The Railway Children, Twelfth Night, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Cirque du Soleil's The Beatles LOVE show. A well as television and film roles in My Family, Beck, Downton Abbey, Pirates of the Caribbean and Disney's Dead Man's Chest.



Joel Macey will play Foster. Having trained at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, he has starred in numerous theatre productions such as The Mousetrap, Othello, Hamlet, All's Well That Ends Well, Treasure Island and Wuthering Heights.



London Classic Theatre are a touring theatre company, committed to producing challenging, accessible drama of the highest quality. They stage both classic and modern classic plays, bringing an inventive, varied repertoire to audiences in London and the regions. The cornerstone of their work is a commitment to excellence on stage.



Please note that NO MAN'S LAND contains very strong language. Age recommendation 16+



Tickets for No Man's Land are available from £16.50 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.





