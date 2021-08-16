NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS FOR CURIOUS PEOPLE Returns to Kings Place in December

Following the success of last year's 24hour antidotal lockdown show, Nine Lessons and Carols for Socially-Distanced People, Robin Ince and everyone at The Cosmic Shambles Network are back home at Kings Place in front of a live audience this year.

The annual celebration of all things curious and creative - a variety night like no other - is renowned for its tradition of combining ideas, experiments, science, songs, comedy, poetry and much much more. Host Robin Ince will be joined by a plethora of amazing guests from stand-ups to scientists and musicians to mathematicians. His guests will include Dr Helen Czerski, Issy Suttie, Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell, Mark Watson, Prof Chris Jackson, Bec Hill, Prof Anil Seth, Prof Andrea Sella, John-Luke Roberts, David Lindo, Natalie Haynes, Matt Parker, Bobby Seagull, Dr Pragya Agarwal, Dr Ben Goldacre, Prof Chris Lintott, Gemma Arrowsmith, Dr Camilla Pang with many more still to be announced.

The Cosmic Shambles Network will once again be opening up the show to a whole new generation by presenting a special afternoon performance curated specially for families.

This year the shows will support chosen charities - Covax and Maytree - and as always there will be collections for The Trussell Trust.

Robin Ince is a multiple award winning comedian best known for co-hosting the international smash hit, Rose D'Or and Sony Award winning BBC Radio 4 and podcast series, The Infinite Monkey Cage, with Professor Brian Cox and the acclaimed Book Shambles podcast with Josie Long and Science Shambles series with Dr Helen Czerski.

He has been the co-curator and host of some of the most acclaimed live science shows and tours in the UK including Nine Lessons and Carols for Godless/Curious People, Uncaged Monkeys, Brian and Robin's Christmas Compendium of Reason and the hugely popular Space Shambles and Sea Shambles shows at the Royal Albert Hall. He has recently completed a record breaking international arena tour, Universal, with Professor Brian Cox.

Robin's book I'm a Joke and So Are You was published in October 2018. As well as attaining some great reviews it was also nominated for The Chortle Book Award. His new book, The Importance of Being Interested, will be published by Atlantic Books in October 2021.

Performances will run 10th, 11th, 17th & 18th December 2021.

Tickets: cosmicshambles.com/ninelessons