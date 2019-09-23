NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS FOR CURIOUS PEOPLE Comes to Manchester and London

For many years Nine Lessons and Carols for Curious People has been an end of year tradition playing to sold out audiences in London (this year will be the 10th staging of the show). Now, for the first time, this annual celebration of the curious and the creative, this variety night like no other, will be combining ideas, experiments, science, songs, comedy, poetry and more at The Lowry in Manchester as well as returning to King's Place in London. The show is hosted by Robin Ince and supported by a huge bill of amazing guests from stand-ups to scientists and musicians to mathematicians. This year Robin's guests will include Josie Long, Helen Czerski, Matt Parker, Lucie Green, Jim Al-Khalili, Simon Singh, Claudia Hammond, Ariane Sherrine and Natalie Haynes. Other guests will be announced closer to the shows and there will even be a few surprises on the night. In fact there's no telling who might turn up -

And that's not all. During the London run those clever people at The Cosmic Shambles Network will also be opening up the show to a whole new generation by arranging a special afternoon performance curated specially for families.

As always profits from the shows will go to chosen charities as well as collections for The Trussell Trust.

Robin Ince is a multiple award winning comedian best known for co-hosting the international smash hit, Rose D'Or and Sony Award winning BBC Radio 4 and podcast series, The Infinite Monkey Cage, with Professor Brian Cox and the acclaimed Book Shambles podcast with Josie Long.

He has been the co-curator and host of some of the most acclaimed live science shows and tours in the UK including Nine Lessons and Carols for Godless/Curious People, Uncaged Monkeys, Brian and Robin's Christmas Compendium of Reason and the hugely popular Space Shambles at the Royal Albert Hall, which he co-hosted with Astronaut Chris Hadfield. He has recently completed a record breaking international arena tour, Universal, with Professor Brian Cox.

Robin's book I'm a Joke and So Are You was published in October. As well as attaining some great reviews it has also been nominated for The Chortle Book Award.

This Year The Cosmic Shambles Network will also be co-producing (with Phil Mcintyre Entertainment) Brian and Robin's Christmas Compendium of Reason at the Hammersmith Apollo. An annual seasonal tradition, this hugely popular variety show is presented by Professor Brian Cox and Robin Ince and has previously featured guests including Duran Duran, Steve Backshall, The Cure, Charlotte Church and Dara O'Briain.

Tickets: cosmicshambles.com/ninelessons





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You