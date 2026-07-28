NEWBURY SOUNDS to Return to Corn Exchange Newbury This Fall

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Newbury Sounds will return for a fourth year to Corn Exchange Newbury stage on Friday 4 September, bringing together some of the most exciting emerging artists from Newbury and beyond for an unforgettable evening of original live music.

Following two stand-out years celebrating the incredible local music scene, Newbury Sounds is back to transform the Corn Exchange stage once again. This year's line-up features five talented acts: Solar Season, Juliette The Band, Adders, Izzy Adams and Ellie Chadwick, each bringing their own unique sound and style to an evening dedicated to original music. With the choice of standing tickets or a seated balcony view, audiences can expect outstanding sound, a vibrant atmosphere and a celebration of some of the best emerging talent around.

Originally from Newbury but currently based in Bristol and attending BIMM Music Institute rock band Solar Season bring a fresh take on the classic rock sound of the 60s and 70s with a folky twist, combining soaring vocals, dramatic guitar solos and powerful rhythms. Inspired by artists including Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin and The Amazons, the band deliver a bold and energetic live performance.

Newbury regulars Juliette The Band are known for their explosive shows and genre-spanning sound, blending upbeat rock, indie energy and anthemic choruses. Formed in 2016, the band have built a loyal following across the southern UK live circuit with their memorable songs and dynamic performances.

Newbury rock band Adders combine melodic vocals, driving guitar hooks and a modern edge to create high-impact songs influenced by the likes of Queens of the Stone Age, Royal Blood and Frank Carter. Following the release of their latest single Lipstick, the band are set for an exciting run of shows throughout 2026.

Singer-songwriter Izzy Adams, originally from Newbury and now based in Brighton, creates emotive music exploring themes of love, liberation and connection. Blending soulful melodies with ethereal sounds, her songwriting draws inspiration from artists such as Joni Mitchell, Fia and Alice Phoebe Lou.

Now based in Liverpool, Ellie Chadwick started on the music scene in Newbury and is now a rising pop and soul artist whose honest songwriting explores heartbreak, friendship and shared human experiences. Inspired by artists including Billy Joel and Lizzy McAlpine, Ellie's emotive sound has already captured audiences, following the release of her debut single Was It Just Me. You may recognise Ellie from previous performances at the Corn Exchange Newbury's annual Music on the Terrace performances and can see here there again on Saturday 22 August, 4pm -6pm.

Newbury Sounds continues to celebrate the creativity and diversity of the local music community, providing a platform for emerging artists to share their original music with audiences in an inspiring live setting.

Newbury Sounds will be at the Corn Exchange Newbury on Friday 4 September at 7pm. Tickets are available now for £16.25 full price or £11.25 for students (including booking fees), with tickets available on the door for £18.25.

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