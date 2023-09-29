NAIL POLISH Transfers To The Lion and Unicorn in October

Exploring relationships, stigmas, love and most importantly, everything queer. Fruity Theatre brings 'Nail Polish', a beautifully dynamic theatre piece to the off-west end venue, after a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Telling a touching story of an LGBTQ+ friendship group as they face their ups and downs in a society which continues to present them challenges. Joyous, heartfelt and produced with obvious love, 'Nail Polish' brings a warmth to the stage in the face of queer adversity.

Fruity Theatre are a queer theatre company formed by Aisa Nerva-Culley and Grace Enever in 2022 during their time at the University of Greenwich, their focus is to create a safe space to highlight queer experiences. Nail Polish is written by Daisy Parker and Aaron Govey, fleshed out from the real life experiences of the members of the company. Fruity Theatre continues to tell the stories of queer love, queer joy and queer adversity, to spread awareness that LGBTQ+ people still suffer from hate crimes in 2023, even in a city such as London. These are the stories that should continue to be told, and this becomes more and more evident with every news headline that is published.

Nail Polish showcases many aspects of life as a young person belonging to the LGBTQ+ community, in a realistic multi-dimensional fashion that audiences can't help be attached to. During the Edinburgh Fringe run of the show, the play was received with high critical acclaim, the Scotsman published a four star review of the piece, stating 'the characters' care and compassion for one another is heartfelt rather than tokenistic'

Nail Polish by Fruity Theatre Company will run at the Lion and Unicorn Theatre, Kentish Town from October 31st to 4th November 2023.