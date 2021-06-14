Music Events Announced For IF Milton Keynes International Festival
IF: Milton Keynes International Festival returns from 10 to 30 July.
IF: Milton Keynes International Festival returns from 10 to 30 July, extended to 21 days to give audiences time and space to enjoy coming together again to enjoy live events. Produced by leading music venue The Stables, the Festival always has music at the heart of its programming and this year is no exception. The diverse musical events include classical favourites, new commissions, emerging talent and virtuoso performance.
On 24 July the outdoor Amphitheatre in Milton Keynes' Campbell Park, a new venue for the Festival, plays host to Orchestra for the Earth. This innovative young orchestra brings together some of the finest young professional musicians, all committed to connecting audiences around the world with music and nature, highlighting climate change and the natural world. Here they collaborate with environmental charity For the Trees to draw attention to how deforestation in Brazil is decimating the population of Pernambuco trees, the source of the wood used to make bows for stringed instruments. The programme is Frank Bridge's Moonlight (from the Sea Suite for Orchestra), Beethoven's 2nd Symphony in D Major Op 36 and Elgar's elegiac Cello Concerto in E Minor Op 85 played by rising star cellist, Rebecca McNaught.
Each ticketed event, free or paid for, has a maximum of 6 tickets per booking (ie a standard 'bubble'). The number of tickets/bubble bookings per household may be restricted for some events.