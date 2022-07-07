Multi-Sensory Family Production Of THE RIGHT ROYAL RUMPUS! Plays Eastbourne Theatres This August

This Summer, be part of a very special live theatre event for all the family. The Right Royal Rumpus! is a brand new, multi-sensory musical, brought to you by the acclaimed team at UnderWired Productions.

Playing at Eastbourne Theatres' Shackleton Hall from Wednesday 10 to Saturday 20 August, this unique and interactive show features multi-dimensional effects including smell and touch as well as vibrations which come from the live music.

Lots of laughs are guaranteed in Kali Peacock's fully inclusive production which places children with disabilities, and those without, at its heart. The show is a fantastic opportunity for all families to come together to enjoy a magical shared experience.

Join us on a very big adventure at the Royal Ball. The Prince has been captured by two very nasty fairies who won't let him go unless Princesses Rose and Lilly bring them the Secret of Happiness. There's only one problem... the Secret is locked firmly inside the Tree of Knowledge and will only be revealed to the holders of three sacred items. Easy enough to come by, you say? Well, they might be if it wasn't for the ghastly Grumblesnitch!

The Right Royal Rumpus! is a show to bring communities together, offer a little respite for parents and carers and bring joy to those that find it difficult to access or be represented in theatre.

UnderWired Productions passionately believe that physical and financial barriers should not prevent children from accessing live theatre. Tickets are heavily subsidised by charitable donations and grants and cost from £5, with additional concessions available to those experiencing hardship.

Directed by Joe Austin (The Twilight Zone at the Ambassadors Theatre, Katya Kabanova at the Royal Opera House, Siegfried at Opera North), The Right Royal Rumpus! is choreographed by Emma Flett (Crazy for You, Martin Guerre, The Secret Garden). With original songs by the Tony Award-winning orchestrator Sarah Travis (Sweeney Todd, Mack and Mabel, Sunset Boulevard), the show has musical direction by Paul Knight (Spot's Birthday, Goodnight Mister Tom), design by Carly Brownbridge (Grenfell: Value Engineering, The Laramie Project), lighting by Sam Waddington (Vanara, Public Domain, Ride) and sound by Tom Codd (Hedda),

The Right Royal Rumpus! features a cast of five headed by Becky Sanneh as 'Rose' (Cinderella, The Beggars Opera for Selladoor) and Elizabeth Oliver Kirk as 'Lilly' (Spot's Birthday Party, The Railway Children) with Paul O' Neill (Faulty Towers, Silent World), Michael Palmer (The Scarecrow's Wedding, The Butterfly Lion) and Kali Peacock (Finding Neverland, The Inbetweeners) playing other roles.

The show is the product of years of hard work from the production team. Producer and actor Kali Peacock has a beautiful son who has multiple disabilities. The lack of support, access to vital services and the opportunity to have fun together is a constant battle for families like Kali's so UnderWired Productions are on a mission to shake things up. Their production of The Lost Toys' Big Christmas Adventure! played to huge acclaim with audiences at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre Eastbourne, The White Rock Theatre Hastings and The Towner Gallery.

The Right Royal Rumpus! is sponsored by The National Lottery Community Fund, The Chalk Cliff Trust, Sussex Community Foundation and The Duke of Devonshire's Charitable Trust.

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/events/rightroyalrumpus