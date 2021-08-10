Mountview Announce The Ptaszynski Producer to Foster Early-Career Producers From Diverse Backgrounds

Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts have today launched a new role - the Ptaszynski Producer - funded by donations in memory of theatre producer André Ptaszynski. The year-long paid role is aimed at early-career producers, and has been established in response to the lack of representation amongst producers in UK theatre from diverse backgrounds. The Ptaszynski Producer will work alongside Mountview's Artistic Director to produce around 25 musicals and plays across Mountview's theatres, and be supported in their professional development with an industry mentor, industry placements and shadowing. They will also support the institution to widen engagement, expand the reach of Mountview's work and bring insights to the role grounded in lived experience.

The post will create a vital progression route, helping young producers to navigate the difficult period between formal study and established careers - one of the biggest hurdles for talent from historically excluded backgrounds.

André Ptaszynski was one of the great theatre producers, responsible for numerous hit shows, as well as being Chief Executive of the Really Useful Group from 2005 to 2011 and Chief Executive of Really Useful Theatres from 2000 to 2005. From 2017 until his untimely death in 2020, André Ptaszynski was a deeply loved and valued member of Mountview's Board of Trustees.

A fundraising appeal led by André's long-term business partner Peter Bennett Jones, and wife, Judith Ptaszynski, has been supported by actors, producers and directors from across film, TV and theatre, as well as friends and family, honouring André's extraordinary contribution to the industry, and ensuring a lasting legacy is created in his name.

A six-figure sum has been raised to fund the position for three years, as well as supporting two further initiatives at Mountview - the André Ptaszynski Prize for Producing, which will be awarded each year to a graduate of Mountview's MA in Creative Producing, and the Judi Dench Fund for Access to Drama Training, which André helped to launch in his lifetime.

The Ptaszynski Family commented:

"André was so very generous with his knowledge as a producer. He gave support, advice and time with a light and wise touch to all who asked. We are moved and delighted that his life should continue to encourage others on this unique path of producing theatre."

Sir Nicholas Hytner commented:

"I first encountered André as a budding, charming producer over 40 years ago, since then he made an indelible contribution to the British theatre. Remembering him in this way could not be more appropriate or important."

Richard Curtis commented:

"André's life shows how incredibly productive one producer's life can be. A good producer lights a hundred fires, causes all sorts of other people to succeed. André's taste, friendship, priorities and connections created so many new things - this new position, focussing on people from underrepresented backgrounds, will cause all sorts of new and brilliant things to flower in the future."

Mountview's Joint Chief Executives Stephen Jameson and Sarah Preece commented:

"André brought incredible wit, wisdom and generosity, and was an invaluable member of Mountview's board. Everyone at Mountview owes André a huge debt of gratitude, and we are honoured to be able to continue his extraordinary legacy in theatre through these initiatives in his name. The response from the industry has been incredibly humbling, far exceeding our expectations, and is a real testament to the deep affection and respect held for André amongst his friends, colleagues and peers in theatre."

Further information about the Fund, including supporters and how to donate can be found here.

Recruitment for the first Ptaszynski Producer is underway, further information can be found here.