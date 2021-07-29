Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

More Shows Announced for the Highly Anticipated Return of Edinburgh Fringe

pixeltracker

They include a great mix of established and breakthrough, stand up and sketch comedy.

Jul. 29, 2021  

Karen and Katy Koren have announced a further great selection of shows from this year's Teviot Fringe season to go on sale.

They include a great mix of established and breakthrough, stand up and sketch from comedians including Glenn Wool, Esther Manito, Just These Please, Mamoun Elagab & Finlay Christie, Rob Rouse, Rich Wilson, Your Dad's Mum, a mixed bill of Ryan Cullen, Kai Humphries & Gareth Waugh, Jen Ives, Mark Simmons and Scotland's very own Curse of the Fannys.

Shows already announced include brand new plays from BAFTA Award-winning Jack Docherty (Nothing But) and Nigel Miles-Thomas & Michael Roy Andrew (The Return of Sherlock Holmes), Comedy from Shappi Khorsandi, Christopher MacArthur-Boyd and Jay Lafferty, a cutting-edge Magic show from Kevin Quantum, and Spontaneous Potter an improvised comedy play inspired by JK Rowling's much-loved books.

Festival favourite Fred MacAulay will be back every Sunday with his hugely popular chat show, Fred MacAulay in Conversation and the jewel in Gilded Balloon's crown - So You Think You Are Funny? - will make a triumphant return to Teviot for a live Grand Final in front of an audience on 26th August.

Gilded Balloon and Padlox Escape Rooms are also extremely excited to announce the latest edition of Search Party Edinburgh, their addictively popular treasure hunt which will run until 29th August.

All tickets are available from - GildedBalloon.co.uk/tickets.


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Mary Testa Photo
Mary Testa
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Ben Rimalower Photo
Ben Rimalower

More Hot Stories For You

  • Phantom Projects Announces Expansion
  • Photos/Video: First Look at YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at South Coast Repertory
  • Segerstrom Center Announces Summer Lineup of Outdoor Events and Performances
  • Segerstrom Center for the Arts Announces Live Indoor Performances in July and August