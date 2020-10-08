The special Halloween edition takes place between Tues 27 October and Sunday 1 November.

Moonlight Drive drive-in cinema will tour to Chester FC's Deva Stadium for a special Halloween edition between Tues 27 October and Sunday 1 November.

Halloween movie classics including iconic musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show, 90s cult favourite turned seasonal classic Hocus Pocus, original 1970s slasher film Halloween, anarchic comedy Beetlejuice and the charming Disney Pixar Coco.



Jim Green, CEO of Chester FC Community Trust said:

"Chester FC is delighted to be partnering with Storyhouse and hosting Moonlight Drive at the Deva Stadium. In what are hugely challenging times for both organisations, we are pleased to be able to collaborate with our city's wonderful cultural centre for what will be a fantastic event for Chester."

Nicky Beaumont, Film and Digital Programme Manager at Storyhouse said:

"We're thrilled to be announcing more movie programmes and to be partnering with such a major institution. We've handpicked a programme that we hope caters to all tastes - terrifying horror, family favourites, millennial cult classics and of course a musical".

The unique, socially distanced cinema experience launched in July at Linenhall Car Park.

Moonlight Drive offers film fans a socially distanced drive-in experience from the comfort of their own cars.

Storyhouse have invested in a huge new 30ft 'Airscreen' to deliver the events. The films' audio will be broadcasted through individual sanitised speakers placed on car dashboards.

Tickets are from £29.50, Storyhouse Members from £26.55.

Storyhouse's Chefs have designed three Halloween themed hot dogs that will be available on the night - including vegan options.

To book and find out more visit moonlightflicks.co.uk

