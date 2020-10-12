Monkey Barrel Comedy Announces ALL KILLA NO FILLA Fundraiser

A share of the proceeds will go to Monkey Barrel Comedy.

This Halloween, Monkey Barrel Comedy will welcome Rachel Fairburn and Kiri Pritchard-McLean to Edinburgh for a very special live stream of their hugely popular podcast ALL KILLA NO FILLA. Rachel and Kiri will talk all things murder and macabre as they explore a shared passion, serial killers, on the spookiest night of the year!

As well as celebrating their 6th Anniversary of the show, a share of the proceeds will go to Monkey Barrel Comedy as the award-winning venue continues to be closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rachel Fairburn said when tickets went on sale "It's a streamed show so you can watch it anywhere you are in the world, and it's from the world-famous Monkey Barrel Comedy club in Edinburgh. The reason we are doing it is because during Coronavirus, a lot of Comedy Clubs have been hit really hard, so a percentage of all sales are going to Monkey Barrel to keep them open. We hope you can join us!"

David Bleese, one of the team behind Monkey Barrel said "Our Comedy Club is still closed, and we're doing what we can to keep going until we can open our doors once again. We're incredibly grateful to Rachel, Kiri and Live Nation for their support, and we hope everyone will enjoy the show."

Tickets are available now via Live Nation. The show is 6pm UK time, but it will be available online for 48 hours. Kiri added "Tickets are £7.50, so hopefully everyone can afford it in Covid times, and we can raise a load of dosh for a fantastic venue."

