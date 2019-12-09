Miss Hope Springs CHRISTMAS AGOGO! Adds Extra Dates

Ty Jeffries, winner Broadway World Awards Best Cabaret, Edinburgh Fringe 2019 brings his much loved musical comedy creation Miss Hope Springs back to the West End for the third year with Hope's 1971 Granada TV special 'Christmas Agogo!' which is, to this day, considered an 'un-aired classic'.

Once the toast of Las Vegas (now down on her luck and highly medicated) live at the piano 'recovering showgirl' Miss Hope Springs rummages under her Christmas tree to unpack a glittering array of all original self-penned festive songs from her acclaimed repertoire. You'll hear toe show-stopping show tunes, witty comedy numbers and haunting ballads, interspersed with hilarious scandalous stories from her 'Ritz to the pits life' in LA Paris and erm ...Dungeness. Hope sprinkles a fine frosting of vintage Vegas glitz as she takes you on this trip down her, by now, somewhat potholed 'mammary lane'. You'll hear numbers such as Santa is a Woman, the heartbreaking Paper Snow, hysterical Christmas Calypso, sizzling Santa is a Woman, riotous Bagels ( from Hope's never staged prequel to Funny Girl) and many more.

'The three shows at Crazy Coqs/Live at Zedel are all sold out now which is exciting,' reveals composer lyricist pianist and comic actor Ty, (son of the late British screen actor and director Lionel Jeffries) as is the show at Komedia Brighton. But there are now two extra shows added at Museum of Comedy Bloomsbury to look forward to. Come and warm your cockles...".

For more information and tickets head to Hope's hotspot www.misshopesprings.com





