Mind Reader Chris Cox Returns to the Stage in Marlow

Broadway, West End and BBC TV Star, Chris Cox the Mind Reader Who Can't Read Minds is back on stage.

This time last year Chris Cox was starring on Broadway in 'The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays' this year he's delighted to be back on stage performing a short run of COVID secure mind-reading shows for all the family in Marlow, Buckinghamshire.

Chris Cox is a mind reader who can't read minds, blending magic and psychology to make you think that he knows what you're thinking. Chris Cox has been seen by over 750,000 people worldwide and starred in three West End runs, two US Tours, tours of South Africa, Singapore, Manilla, Mexico, New Zealand and an Australian tour including 23 sell out shows at Sydney Opera House. He's the star of CBBC's 'Chris Cox's Mind Boggling Magic' and 'Killer Magic' on BBC Three. He also is the magic & illusionists assistant for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Parts One And Two.

As part of JAMFEST 2020, Chris Cox has teamed up with Jam Theatre Company to present a limited capacity COVID secure mind reading show. Full of laughter, fun, amazement and even audience participation (albeit with social distancing masks, visors and hand sanitiser.)

Chris will be bringing together highlights of his mind reading which has earned him standing ovations on Broadway and in London's West End plus adding some festive treats to create some real Christmas magic in this exclusive limited intimate show.

The shows take place at The Borlase Theatre, which is a fully equipped theatre at Sir William Borlase's Grammar School, also in West Street, Marlow SL7 2BR. Tickets are available at jamfest2020.org

