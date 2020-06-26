Milton Jones Announces 2021 Tour Dates

Rescheduled tour dates have been announced for Milton Jones, with a host of shows from February 2021.

Given the Covid-19 pandemic, the original dates of Milton's new live tour, Milton: Impossible, were postponed midway through its run earlier this year. Now, Milton will bring his unique style and increasingly eccentric shirts to venues across the UK, beginning in Worthing on 10th February, with further dates to be announced in due course. Tickets go on sale today, available via www.miltonjones.com.

One man. One Mission. Is it possible? No, not really.

This is Milton: Impossible, and our favourite star of shows like Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow will reveal the truth behind having once been an international spy. This is a love story with a twist, or at least a really bad sprain. Is it all just gloriously daft nonsense, or is there a deeper meaning? Every man has his price. Sainsbury's, where good food costs less.

Milton Jones said previously: "Maybe I shouldn't have called it Milton Impossible. 'Milton Quite Possible Eventually, Even if Takes Slightly Longer Than Envisaged' may have been a more accurate title, if slightly less catchy. I don't think I caused the pandemic though, I'm sure I washed my hands. Yeah, pretty sure."





Milton's last sell-out tour, Milton Jones Is Out There, was seen by over one hundred thousand people, with an entire leg of extra shows added to cater to demand, underlining his position as one of the UK and Ireland's most popular comedians. Milton has co-written and performed in twelve of his own radio series for BBC Radio 4 and in 2012 Another Case of Milton Jones won the Silver Sony Award for Best Comedy. He won the Perrier Best Newcomer Award, is the winner of two Sony Awards, a Writers Guild Award nominee and his radio show Very World of Milton Jones was nominated for a British Comedy Award. Milton has also released three hugely successful live DVDs - Milton Jones - The Universe Tour. Part One - Earth Milton Jones Live, The Lion Whisperer and On the Road.

Tickets for Milton Impossible go on sale today at www.miltonjones.com

