Millennium Centre Announces it Will Remain Closed Until January 2021

The Millennium Centre in Cardiff has announced that it will remain closed until January 2021. All of the theatre's major shows for 2020 have now been postponed or cancelled.

Managing director Mat Milsom said, "this week has been one of the toughest in my entire career."

"This decision was not taken lightly. It will affect our staff, volunteers, freelancers, our community, the young people we work with, suppliers and, of course, the 1.6 million visitors who visit our much-loved building each year."

Milsom says that the theatre could remain closed until spring or even summer 2021.

"We are also expecting significant disruption to the availability of touring shows for years to come, as productions are being cancelled and no new shows are being created," he said. "We are speaking to producers of touring shows and to other venues daily, we are all feeling the effects and know that the situation is extremely serious and needs Government intervention and guidance urgently."

Read the full statement here.

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You