Michael Odewale, Dane Baptiste and Helen Bauer Join The Line-up For DAVE'S EDINBURGH COMEDY AWARDS LONDON GALAS

This October Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards are in the heart of London's West End direct from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Over the course of three nights at the Duchess Theatre - 14th, 21st and 28th October -Best Comedy Show winner, Jordan Brookes will be joined by Best Comedy Show nominees Darren Harriott, The Delightful Sausage, Goodbear, Ivo Graham, Jessica Fostekew, Michael Odewale, Helen Bauer and others to showcase the comedy stars of 2019.

Monday 14th October

The Delightful Sausage, Goodbear, Jordan Brookes, Michael Odewale compered by Dane Baptiste

Monday 21st October

Darren Harriott, Goodbear, Ivo Graham, Jess Fostekew compered by Chris Washington

Monday 28th October

Helen Bauer, Goodbear, Ivo Graham, Jordan Brookes compered by Jayde Adams

Best Comedy Show Nominee: Darren Harriott

With a 2017 Best Newcomer nomination under his belt, 2019 Best Show nominee Darren is trying to work himself out. He's 30 and has never been in love. It can't always be someone else's fault? Learning more about himself and realising maybe he's never actually been happy with who is, Darren uses his trademark passion and insightful wit to try to get some answers. The range of topics he addresses is impressive; he speaks about male vulnerability, gangs, influencers, the Mr Men updates, under 16 ravers, the LGBT school protests, climate change, straight pride and love.

Best Comedy Show Nominee: The Delightful Sausage

Award-winning double act created by Chris Cantrill and Amy Gledhill are back with an all-new sketch comedy nightmare. This time the perennial bad lads of Icklewick are at Ginster's Paradise, a holiday camp unlike any other. Surreal shenanigans, unsettling illustrations and a staycation adventure you'll never forget!

Best Comedy Show Nominee: Goodbear

Criically acclaimed sketch duo Henry Perryment and Joe Barnes combine hilarious characters, extraordinary physical comedy and an original score. Apparently, at the top of the show, the Goodbear guys are nowhere to be found. Instead Joe and Henry who work at the venue are going to fill in. Joe is nervy and Henry disrespectful of authority but the pair turn out to be surprisingly skilled.

Best Newcomer Nominee: Helen Bauer

Helen enjoys a drama. She's her mother's daughter, taking a small situation, blowing it up, then getting upset that it's out of her control. Just like all the best reality TV. At the same time, she dreams of being a sweet angel handling any drama with grace. Little Miss Baby Angel Face was the much anticipated debut hour from the 2018 BBC New Comedy Award Finalist. As seen and heard on BBC Three, Comedy Central and Radio 4.

Best Comedy Show Nominee: Ivo Graham

Apologetic Eton and Oxford alumnus Graham was the youngest winner of So You Think You're Funny in 2009 at the age of 18. He's now become a father for the first time so his new show is about how the time for faff is over: has Big Daddy Graham got the skillz (anecdotes/banter/topical asides) to pay da billz (gas/water/electric)? More hilariously anxious blather from one of the most hilariously anxious blatherers in the business.

Best Comedy Show Nominee: Jessica Fostekew

Absolute powershed and regular host of The Guilty Feminist, Jessica Fostekew explores her big strong strength. Have you ever watched a feminist try and take 'hench' as a compliment? It's like watching a snake eat but funny. In preview, Hench was nominated for Best Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival

Best Comedy Show Winner: Jordan Brookes

2019 winner, Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee 2017 and Chortle Comedian's Comedian Award winner 2018. No tricks. No gimmicks. No plan. Just an hour in Jordan's company as you reach the end. Brookes is masterful in his ability to hold the audience's attention, even without a big reveal. He has a wacky sort of energy; the kind that leaves you wondering what the next thing he'll say might be.

Best Newcomer Nominee: Michael Odewale

An exceptionally smart young man with something to say, Michael Odewale's stand up covers everything from politics to pigeons. He began performing in 2014 while at university and was a finalist in both the Chortle Student Comedy Award and the BBC New Comedy Award. A fresh new voice known for delivering sharp, slick and beautifully executed content, his debut show Black Bears Matter achieved critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe 2019.

Best Newcomer Nominee 2014: Dane Baptiste

Original and provocative, London born Baptiste made comedy history in 2014 as the first black British act to be nominated for a Comedy Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

He had incredible success with his debut stand up show Citizen Dane, completing two sold out runs at London's Soho Theatre. He has since written and starred in his own BBC sitcom series and made numerous other TV and radio appearances. In 2018 Dane set out on a world tour, covering numerous territories, with his smash hit third stand up hour G.O.D. (Gold. Oil. Drugs.) about our worldwide pursuit of wealth, power and pleasure.

Best Newcomer 2016: Jayde Adams

A proud Bristolian Jayde Adams is a multi-award-winning comedian, actress, writer and singer with a razor sharp take on what it means to be a feminist in 2019. Dawn French says "Jayde Adams if the 3rd funniest woman in the world.Fact."

Best Newcomer Nominee 2017: Chris Washington

A fomer postman from Wigan, Chris has an instantly identifiable and broad, everyman appeal: a man of simple tastes who's more or less content just ploughing through life, rejoicing when his girlfriend wins a vacuum cleaner. Anything more than cosy domesticity is a bonus.





