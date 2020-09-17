Michael Morpurgo To Host Author Talk At Riverside Studios

The event takes place on 23 September at 5pm.

Riverside Studios today announces an evening with bestselling author Michael Morpurgo as part of their author Q&A series for Key Stage 2 children, Storystock. Taking place on 23 September at 5pm, Morpurgo will read extracts and discuss his book new book Boy Giant: Son of Gulliver which has just been published on paperback by HarperCollins. Storystock is part of Riverside Studios' Dive In Programme which encourages accessibility of the arts, creativity and well-being in the community.

A stunning new story of hope, humanity and high-seas adventure for children and adults everywhere Boy Giant: Son of Gulliver is thrilling adventure inspired by the classic story of Gulliver's Travels from the multi-million copy bestselling author of War Horse, Private Peaceful and Kensuke's Kingdom.

"We were the truth of our own story. Me, and the two tiny people on my shoulder, in the middle of the sea..."

War has forced Omar and his mother to leave their home in Afghanistan and venture across the sea to Europe. When their boat sinks, and Omar finds himself alone, with no hope of rescue, it seems as if his story has come to an end.

But it is only just beginning.

Because in the end, a little hope makes a big difference...

This is a gripping modern narrative of rescue and refuge, from a writer at the height of his powers. A book about breaking down walls, at a time when many are trying to build them. And a timeless reminder of humanity's infinite capacity for good... even when those humans are very small indeed.

The event is suitable for ages 7+. To ensure safety standards are met, spaces are limited for all on-site activities, please book ahead at www.riversidestudios.co.uk

